Prism Announces Change in Management

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Prism Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PRS) ("Prism" or the "Company") announces that Oscar Ruiz Franco has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Franco for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

In the interim, Scott M. Ross, a director and Corporate Secretary of the Company, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ross will be working closely with the Board in finding a successor Chief Financial Officer.

