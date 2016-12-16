Nasdaq Welcomes trivago (Nasdaq: TRVG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- trivago (Nasdaq:TRVG), a global
hotel search platform, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in
celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee03818-955a-4396-b97e-
084b8af21406
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48306ab7-
9c59-4a01-8b56-4cfd4b9662d6
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c7806c2-
9ba2-4e68-9f52-2fde7870ca1c
trivago strives to be the traveler's first and independent source of information
for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate. trivago makes sense of a
fragmented online hotel market and reshapes the way that travelers search for
and compare hotels online, by aggregating information from a deep supply of
hotels and websites to paint a precise picture of each hotel. In the twelve
months ended September 30, 2016, the company had 487 million qualified referrals
and offered access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries.
"trivago's sustainable, scalable, test-based approach to marketing combined with
our diverse, learning-based, entrepreneurial culture, has enabled us to keep our
start-up speed as we grow. Through a synergy of international perspective and
analytical decision-making, we have been able to quickly develop into a leading
global brand for searching for hotels online," said Rolf Schrömgens, Founder and
Managing Director, trivago.
"trivago is built by a team of passionate, creative visionaries and
entrepreneurs who focus on making the travel experience more personal,
transparent and efficient," said Nelson Griggs, Executive Vice President, Global
Listings, Nasdaq. "As the exchange of choice to the world's leading technology
companies, we are thrilled to welcome trivago to the Nasdaq family. We look
forward to supporting the company as they continue to revolutionize the travel
industry with leading product and superior user experience."
As of September 30, 2016, Expedia, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPE) owned 63.5% of the
economic and voting rights attributable to the shares of trivago. Following the
completion of the IPO and assuming completion of the post-IPO merger, Expedia
would remain the majority shareholder with 64.6% of the voting rights and 60.2%
of the economic rights in trivago; the founders would own 34.6% of the voting
rights and 32.3% of the economic rights.
Media Relations Contacts:
Stephanie Lowenthal
(646) 441-5073
Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com
trivago Media Contact:
Sydney Burdick
sydney.burdick(at)trivago.com
