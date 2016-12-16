Nasdaq Welcomes trivago (Nasdaq: TRVG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- trivago (Nasdaq:TRVG), a global

hotel search platform, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in

celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee03818-955a-4396-b97e-

084b8af21406



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48306ab7-

9c59-4a01-8b56-4cfd4b9662d6



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c7806c2-

9ba2-4e68-9f52-2fde7870ca1c



trivago strives to be the traveler's first and independent source of information

for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate. trivago makes sense of a

fragmented online hotel market and reshapes the way that travelers search for

and compare hotels online, by aggregating information from a deep supply of

hotels and websites to paint a precise picture of each hotel. In the twelve

months ended September 30, 2016, the company had 487 million qualified referrals

and offered access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries.



"trivago's sustainable, scalable, test-based approach to marketing combined with

our diverse, learning-based, entrepreneurial culture, has enabled us to keep our

start-up speed as we grow. Through a synergy of international perspective and

analytical decision-making, we have been able to quickly develop into a leading

global brand for searching for hotels online," said Rolf Schrömgens, Founder and

Managing Director, trivago.



"trivago is built by a team of passionate, creative visionaries and

entrepreneurs who focus on making the travel experience more personal,

transparent and efficient," said Nelson Griggs, Executive Vice President, Global

Listings, Nasdaq. "As the exchange of choice to the world's leading technology



companies, we are thrilled to welcome trivago to the Nasdaq family. We look

forward to supporting the company as they continue to revolutionize the travel

industry with leading product and superior user experience."



As of September 30, 2016, Expedia, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPE) owned 63.5% of the

economic and voting rights attributable to the shares of trivago. Following the

completion of the IPO and assuming completion of the post-IPO merger, Expedia

would remain the majority shareholder with 64.6% of the voting rights and 60.2%

of the economic rights in trivago; the founders would own 34.6% of the voting

rights and 32.3% of the economic rights.



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational

purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment

advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment

strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from

the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq.

Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell

any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.

Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future

performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should

undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before

investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services across six

continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers

to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using

proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's

global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock

market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1

in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700

listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000

corporate clients. To learn more,

visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com



NDAQG



Media Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Lowenthal

(646) 441-5073

Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com



Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com



trivago Media Contact:

Sydney Burdick

sydney.burdick(at)trivago.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com



PressRelease by

Nasdaq

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 17:35

Language: English

News-ID 513500

Character count: 5422

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nasdaq

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease