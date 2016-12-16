Heijmans and Europoles win provisional Wintrack II TenneT contract

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
High-voltage network manager Tennet has provisionally awarded the contract for
the realisation Wintrack II, Noordwest 380kV and Zuidwest 380kV to the Heijmans-
Europoles combination. The project is for the design and realisation of the
high-voltage pylons and foundations on the Eemshaven-Vierverlaten (Noordwest
380 kV) and Borssele-Rilland (Zuidwest 380 kV West) grids. The contract (design
& construct) represents a value of around ?200 million.
The project Noordwest 380 kV is for the replacement of the existing high-voltage
connection (220 kV) between Eemshaven and Vierverlaten with a 380kV connection,
partly in combination with 110 kV. This will make it possible to improve the
transport and distribution of electricity from various power plants, (offshore)
wind turbine parks and undersea power connections in the north. The Zuidwest
380 kV West project involves the construction of a new connection that will
double the transport capacity on the Borssele-Rilland grid, to give the
electricity grid additional capacity for power generated by sources such as new
offshore wind turbine parks.
This provisional contract is in line with Heijmans' selective acquisition
policy, which is aimed at acquiring large-scale projects in partnerships and the
execution of such projects in cooperation with partners that have a proven track
record in their field of expertise.
Both projects are part of the current state coordination scheme
(rijkscoördinatieregeling). The combination will begin work once the so-called
zoning plans associated with the projects have been irrevocably approved. The
contract is expected to be granted at the end of January 2017.
Innovative design
Wintrack is a new pylon concept for high-voltage lines. TenneT has already used
the concept in the Randstad 380 kV Zuid and Noordring and Doetinchem-Wesel
projects. The innovative Wintrack II pylon is partly made of concrete, unlike
the Wintrack I pylon which is made entirely of steel. The new pylon also has a
sleek profile and is designed to significantly reduce the so-called magnetic
field zone. These features mean it is possible to build new 380kV connections
above ground with minimal impact on local residents and the landscape.
About Europoles
Europoles is market leader in the fabrication of poles, columns and structural
systems. Europoles offers standard solutions, special solutions and turnkey
systems which include all services from advice to dismantling. Both proven and
innovative techniques are used in materials like concrete, steel and glass fibre
reinforced plastic. Europoles serves the infrastructural markets for traffic,
energy, communications and lighting in Europe, the Middle East, Northern Africa
and other attractive markets worldwide. With approximately 1200 employees and
factories in Germany, Poland, Switzerland and Oman a turnover of ? 175 million
is reached.
About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property
development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil
engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is
active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner
delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality
improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added
value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,
companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?
950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial
contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl
