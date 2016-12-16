Heijmans and Europoles win provisional Wintrack II TenneT contract

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





High-voltage network manager Tennet has provisionally awarded the contract for

the realisation Wintrack II, Noordwest 380kV and Zuidwest 380kV to the Heijmans-

Europoles combination. The project is for the design and realisation of the

high-voltage pylons and foundations on the Eemshaven-Vierverlaten (Noordwest

380 kV) and Borssele-Rilland (Zuidwest 380 kV West) grids. The contract (design

& construct) represents a value of around ?200 million.



The project Noordwest 380 kV is for the replacement of the existing high-voltage

connection (220 kV) between Eemshaven and Vierverlaten with a 380kV connection,

partly in combination with 110 kV. This will make it possible to improve the

transport and distribution of electricity from various power plants, (offshore)

wind turbine parks and undersea power connections in the north. The Zuidwest

380 kV West project involves the construction of a new connection that will

double the transport capacity on the Borssele-Rilland grid, to give the

electricity grid additional capacity for power generated by sources such as new

offshore wind turbine parks.



This provisional contract is in line with Heijmans' selective acquisition

policy, which is aimed at acquiring large-scale projects in partnerships and the

execution of such projects in cooperation with partners that have a proven track

record in their field of expertise.



Both projects are part of the current state coordination scheme

(rijkscoördinatieregeling). The combination will begin work once the so-called

zoning plans associated with the projects have been irrevocably approved. The

contract is expected to be granted at the end of January 2017.



Innovative design

Wintrack is a new pylon concept for high-voltage lines. TenneT has already used

the concept in the Randstad 380 kV Zuid and Noordring and Doetinchem-Wesel

projects. The innovative Wintrack II pylon is partly made of concrete, unlike



the Wintrack I pylon which is made entirely of steel. The new pylon also has a

sleek profile and is designed to significantly reduce the so-called magnetic

field zone. These features mean it is possible to build new 380kV connections

above ground with minimal impact on local residents and the landscape.



About Europoles

Europoles is market leader in the fabrication of poles, columns and structural

systems. Europoles offers standard solutions, special solutions and turnkey

systems which include all services from advice to dismantling. Both proven and

innovative techniques are used in materials like concrete, steel and glass fibre

reinforced plastic. Europoles serves the infrastructural markets for traffic,

energy, communications and lighting in Europe, the Middle East, Northern Africa

and other attractive markets worldwide. With approximately 1200 employees and

factories in Germany, Poland, Switzerland and Oman a turnover of ? 175 million

is reached.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is

active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner

delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality

improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added

value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?

950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial

contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl



For more information / not for publication:



Press

Rik Hammer

Communication

+31 73 543 52 17

rhammer(at)heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl



Press release:

http://hugin.info/130707/R/2066171/775651.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.heijmans.nl



PressRelease by

Heijmans NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 17:39

Language: English

News-ID 513502

Character count: 4777

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Heijmans NV

Stadt: Rosmalen





Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease