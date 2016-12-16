       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.1275 per unit for the month of December 2016, representing $1.53 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on January 16, 2017, to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2016.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

Contacts:
Allied Properties REIT
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002


Allied Properties REIT
Cecilia C. Williams
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002



More information:
http://www.alliedreit.com/



Firma: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


