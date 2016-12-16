Demystifying the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

The Government of Canada supports Exploramer

(firmenpresse) - SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspesie-Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine), today announced that the Exploramer museum is receiving funding of $121,809 for its Mysteries under the Waves exhibition. Minister Lebouthillier made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Access to Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program, will allow the organization to create this travelling exhibition and present it from June to October 2017. Mysteries under the Waves will then travel to a number of other Canadian museums.

Quotes

"The Gulf of St. Lawrence, its islands, its marine biology and its ecosystem are central to the lives of thousands of Canadians. On the eve of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Government of Canada is proud to support this scientific exhibition, which highlights the unique character of this majestic and symbolic body of water."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"With Mysteries under the Waves, visitors will discover the enigmatic world of the St. Lawrence and all its treasures. This travelling exhibition will undoubtedly raise the profile of Gaspesie and eastern Quebec across the country, thanks to Exploramer's museum expertise and the work of researchers from the Institut des Sciences de la mer at the Universite du Quebec a Rimouski, the Maurice Lamontagne Institute, the Centre de recherche sur les biotechnologies marines and the Merinov organization."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspesie-Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine)

"I would like to thank ministers Melanie Joly and Diane Lebouthillier for this announcement, which is extremely important for Exploramer. With Mysteries under the Waves, Exploramer has added a new element to its capabilities: the preparation and coordination of travelling exhibitions. Thanks to this funding, Exploramer's expertise in scientific museology, the work of eastern Quebec researchers and our beloved St. Lawrence River will be recognized in several Canadian museums."

-Gilles Theriault, Chair of Exploramer's Board of Directors

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





http://www.pch.gc.ca



Department of Canadian Heritage

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QUEBEC





