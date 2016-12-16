Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Announces the Voting Results of Its 2016 Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual stockholder meeting which was held on December 14, 2016. There were 15,689,954 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 19, 2016, of which, 10,374,464 shares or 66.12% voted.

The stockholders elected the following six individuals to Paramount's Board of Directors for a one year term expiring at the 2017 Annual General Meeting: David Smith, Glen Van Treek, John Carden, Christopher Reynolds, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien and Pierre Pelletier.

Detailed voting results of the election of directors were as follows:

There were 4,990,204 broker non-votes.

The stockholders ratified MNP LLP as our independent registered public accountants for the year ended June 30, 2017 with 10,000,403 voting 'for' (96.39%), 95,496 (0.92%) voting 'against' and 278,565 (2.69%) abstaining to vote.

The Company's 2016 stock incentive and equity compensation plan was ratified by the stockholders with 5,043,206 voting 'for' (93.66%), 302,494 voting 'against' (5.62%), 38,560 (0.72%) abstaining to vote and 4,990,204 broker non-votes.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration company. Paramount has an unusually high ratio of ounces of gold in mineral inventory to shares outstanding, providing its shareholders with exceptional leverage to the gold price. For our mineral inventory, click .

Paramount holds a 100% working interest in the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which a PEA has been prepared and key permitting milestones accomplished. For the PEA, click . Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and realizing value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Contacts:



Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Carlo Buffone

CFO

866-481-2233



Chris Theodossiou

Director of Corporate Communications

866-481-2233





More information:

http://www.paramountnevada.com



PressRelease by

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 513510

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Stadt: WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease