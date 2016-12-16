Minister Joly Concludes a Productive Working Trip in Europe

The Minister attended several events and working meetings in Berlin, Paris and Brussels

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today concludes six days of working meetings in Europe where she had the opportunity to meet and talk arts and culture with various stakeholders, including cultural organizations and Canadian artists and creators working abroad. A key feature of her discussions in Europe was how to adapt our cultural policies to an increasingly digital environment and expand into new markets.

While in Berlin, Germany, Minister Joly met with a number of Canadian creators and artists working overseas, as well as key German stakeholders involved in culture. She also took part in a return ceremony of forcibly auctioned Nazi-era paintings organized by the Max and Iris Stern foundation, based in Montreal, and the Embassy of Canada to Germany.

In Paris, France, Minister Joly participated in the Tenth ordinary session of the Intergovernmental Committee responsible for the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. She took part in a ministerial panel discussion on "Re-shaping digital policies for development"-a focus of the Minister, who recently concluded cross-Canada consultations on Canadian content in a digital world. While in Paris, Minister Joly also announced a contribution of $100,000 to UNESCO's International Fund for Cultural Diversity to promote cultural projects in developing countries. This confirms Canada's commitment to and leadership in implementing the 2005 UNESCO Convention. The Minister also reiterated Canada's desire to become a member of the Intergovernmental Committee tasked with its implementation.

The Minister's trip ended in Brussels, where she continued to have exchanges with key stakeholders, particularly from the European Union, on topics related to arts and culture such as the common challenges and opportunities brought on by the digital shift.

Quote

"These discussions allow us to strengthen our relationships with key international partners. It is also a great opportunity to learn from different perspectives on the role of arts and culture as a driver for innovation and economic growth. I am glad to have met with passionate people who have the future of arts and culture at heart-especially in the context of a digital shift that knows no borders."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:



Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 21:54

Language: English

News-ID 513520

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease