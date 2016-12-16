Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affordable Housing

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- The Governments of Canada and Alberta are investing in the preservation and regeneration of affordable housing projects in Edmonton. Some $18.3 million in joint funding will support the repair and upgrading of social housing units for seniors and low-income families and individuals, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Edmonton and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With the combined efforts of our partners, we are giving a hand up to Albertans in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community."

- Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

"Many housing units in Edmonton are in disrepair. That's why our government is taking action by investing in renovations so Edmontonians have a safe and affordable place to call home."

- Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Associated links:

- CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit .

- The Alberta government ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta Jobs Plan will invest $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs over the next five years. To achieve these outcomes, the ministry works with seniors, Albertans who require housing supports, their families and caregivers, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at .

Stay connected:

- Follow CMHC on , , and .

Contacts:



Media contacts:

Mathieu Filion, Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Families,

Children and Social Development

819-654-5546





Tim Chu

Press Secretary

Alberta Seniors and Housing

780-293-8024





Renee Nat

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

403-515-2963





More information:

http://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Government of Canada and Government of Alberta

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 22:30

Language: English

News-ID 513523

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Government of Canada and Government of Alberta

Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease