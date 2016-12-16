Blackbird Energy Inc. Announces Release of First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird") (TSX VENTURE: BBI) is pleased to announce that it has released its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results. Blackbird's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 31, 2016 are available on SEDAR at and are also posted on Blackbird's website at .

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Blackbird Energy Inc.

Garth Braun

Chairman, CEO and President

(403) 500-5550





Blackbird Energy Inc.

Jeff Swainson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 699-9929





Blackbird Energy Inc.

Joshua Mann

Vice President, Business Development

(403) 390-2144





