Blackbird Energy Inc. Announces Release of First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird") (TSX VENTURE: BBI) is pleased to announce that it has released its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results. Blackbird's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 31, 2016 are available on SEDAR at and are also posted on Blackbird's website at .
About Blackbird
Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.
For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at .
