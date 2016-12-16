Lion One Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(firmenpresse) - NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Lion One Metals Limited (TSX VENTURE: LIO)(FRANKFURT: LY1)(OTCQX: LOMLF)(ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting held on December 15, 2016 (the "Meeting"). A total of 69,280,427 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 68.11% of the Company's 101,722,044 common shares outstanding on the October 31, 2016 record date for the Meeting.

According to the proxies received and vote by show of hands, all of management's nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, results of which were as follows:

At the Meeting, shareholders were also asked to approve the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as auditors of the Company, the Remuneration of the Auditors, and the Stock Option Plan, until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and vote by show of hands, the resolutions were approved, results of which were as follows:

On behalf of Lion One Metals Limited

Walter H. Berukoff, Chief Executive Officer

Lion One Metals Limited is advancing its 100% owned and fully permitted high grade underground Tuvatu Gold Project, located near Nadi on the island of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the early stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Stephen Mann

Managing Director (Perth, Australia)

Tel: 604-973-3007



Hamish Greig

Vice President (North Vancouver, BC)

Tel: 604-973-3008



Joe Gray

Investor Relations (North Vancouver, BC)

Tel: 604-973-3004



Toll Free IR Line (North America)

Tel: 1-855-805-1250

Email:





More information:

http://www.liononemetals.com



PressRelease by

Lion One Metals Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 23:52

Language: English

News-ID 513530

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lion One Metals Limited

Stadt: NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease