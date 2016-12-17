Learn English 6000 Words Speech Recognition and Slow Play Mode Features Learning Easier

Learn English 6000 Words, a Fun Easy Learn creation, has already garnered positive ratings and reviews on Google Play Store. The app now comes with two added features.

(firmenpresse) - USA - Learn English 6000 Words, a language learning app designed for English language enthusiasts by Fun Easy Learn, an e-learning app development firm, was recently updated by the developers. The English language learning app now comes with speech recognition and slow play mode, two new features, which the developers believe will make it easier for their users to tap into the vast world of English vocabulary. They maintained that their users can now learn English vocabulary words more easily than ever before.



The Speech Recognition feature will help the users in correcting their pronunciation. According to the developers, users can now test whether they are pronouncing the English words correctly. The Speech Recognition feature will help the users in pronouncing the English words with near-native or native fluency.



The second feature, Slow Play mode, is especially designed for those who are slow at learning new words, phrases or anything new for that matter. The developers said that the feature will help even the uninitiated to learn the English language easily. They also said that the new feature will help minors in learning the language.



Learn English 6000 Words has a huge database of English words, which are carefully selected by the research team of Fun Easy Learn. On the other hand, the development team of Fun Easy Learn is responsible for creating the interface of the mobile application specially meant for new learners.



The speech recognition and the slow play mode will definitely help the users in learning the language faster and easier. The app has also many other user-friendly features, which has made it enormously popular among learners from all walks of life.



Our users have different professions, such as students, interpreters, translators, embassy workers, city guides, bankers, scholars and teachers. We recommend the Learn English 6000 Words for users from all walks of life as it has all the necessary features to support interactive learning. We believe that the app will make it even easier for the new learners to learn the language after the addition of the new features, said the CEO of Fun Easy Learn.





About the Company



Learn English 6000 Words is a language learning app.



To know more, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.funeasylearn.english



Video: https://youtu.be/es4QcBYJZGM





More information:

http://https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.funeasylearn.english



PressRelease by

Learn English 6000 Words

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/17/2016 - 05:10

Language: English

News-ID 513543

Character count: 2658

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Learn English 6000 Words



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 111



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease