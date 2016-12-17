Top Plumbing Companies in Seattle

If you live in the Seattle area and have a problem with your plumbing, help is at hand. Innovative Plumbing Solutions has just been voted best plumbers in Seattle 2016, following outstanding reviews by customers on a range of internet websites and directories.

The company, based in the Tukwila area of Seattle, recently received the Best Of Home Advisor award, as well as a series of other five star reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and Facebook.



What Customers Are Saying



The company's achievements have been generated by customer feedback, with their clients reporting how Innovative is both prompt, friendly and professional. One customer was happy with the very prompt and friendly service people. They were also satisfied with the fact that the company came out for a second time to fix a recurring issue but didn't charge a second service fee. Another customer was pleased with the way the company told them exactly how long it would take to do their job and the fact that colleagues were both pleasant, courteous, and able to fix the problem the very next day.



Customers have also reported how Innovative Plumbing Solutions has helped them to save money compared to the competition. One customer, in particular, reports how he had a leaking outside faucet. He had approached another company for a quote but decided to contact Innovative for a second. When the plumber from Innovative arrived, he gave a lower priced quote than the other company and said that he was able to deal with the customers problem there and then. The customer was impressed by this, and by the fact that prices were so competitive.



Innovatives competitive prices are a theme that can be seen across many other review platforms. Customers are impressed with the fact that prices are low, yet the firm's plumbers are universally courteous and respectful when performing work on other people's property.



Home Advisor Award



Home Advisor - a website that collates data and reviews to assess the performance of tradespeople and businesses - recently awarded Innovative their coveted Best Of award. Thanks to the companys 161 five-star reviews, as well as their very high quality and customer service scores, Home Advisor gives it its best of the best stamp of approval, meaning that the company is the best plumbing service available in the Seattle area. Customers report how the company was able to help with all manner of problems, including broken down refrigerators, clogged drains, and finding them the right equipment for their plumbing needs.





Yelp, Facebook And Google Reviews



The Home Advisor Award is backed up by numerous reviews Innovative has garnered through other platforms, including Yelp, Facebook, and Google. The vast majority of the reviews are positive, but even when they arent, Innovative takes pains to make sure that customers needs are responded to and that a resolution can be found.



Innovative Plumbing Solutions has more than 35 years' experience in the industry. If you have a plumbing issue that needs addressing, contact the company through their emergency hotline on their website.



Contact:

Chris

Address: 6424 S 143rd Place, Tukwila, WA 98168

Telephone: (206) 596-8759

Email: info(at)innovativeplumbingsolutions.com

Website: http://innovativeplumbingsolutions.com





More information:

http://innovativeplumbingsolutions.com



Innovative Plumbing Solutions

Firma: Innovative Plumbing Solutions



