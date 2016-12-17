Innovative Plumbing Solutions responds to emergency plumbing situations

(firmenpresse) - Theres nothing worse than when you suddenly have a plumbing emergency, like a blocked drain or a burst pipe. It needs to be dealt with quickly before it causes damage to your property and yet there are so few places to turn. Fortunately, for people living in the Seattle area, that state of affairs is about to come to an end. Innovative Plumbing Solutions, a local company with more than 35 years experience in the plumbing business, is now offering customers a 24/7 emergency hotline service. The service, which they can ring day or night, gets customers a quick response for whatever plumbing issues they are having. The company will respond to callouts for frozen pipes, broken faucets, slab leaks, toilet issues, water leaks and many other issues.



Emergency Service



This high level of customer service is all being driven by the companys ethos. Its been in operation in the Seattle area since 1980, and has since built a solid reputation among customers and businesses, as evidenced by the fact that it has garnered hundreds of five-star reviews across a range of third-party internet directories. Now though, the company wants to take its customer service to the next level, offering clients a level of cover not available through many other plumbing companies. The company realized that their was a need in the community for a plumbing firm that could offer out-of-hour services. Plumbing issues can occur at any time, day or night, and at the weekend, not just during regular trading hours. As a result, they launched their 24/7 so that customers could call them for help with their plumbing emergencies, just as they would call the medical room during a medical emergency. Whats more the company doesnt charge extra fees for its weekend and after-hour services. Instead, it promises to be there whenever and wherever they are needed and as quickly as possible. The company says that it will never charge for overtime.



Service Areas



Emergency cover is currently available in a wide range of locations in the Seattle area. These include Tukwila, Tacoma,, Mountlake Terrace, Kirkland, Maple Valley, Everett, Renton and many more. Every plumber dispatched on a call is thoroughly background checked and drug tested, according to the company. Furthermore, plumbers will always provide an estimate before carrying out any emergency repair work, and technicians will always be qualified to do the job. Finally, the company says that all of its plumbers are trained to make sure that they leave your home in a clean condition when they leave.





Promotions



Currently, Innovative Plumbing Solutions is offering a range of special offers and discounts for new and existing customers. New customers are eligible for a 10 percent blanket discount across the entire range of the companys services when they send their details to the company through its website. Existing customers are able to get 10 percent of plumbing and heating services, $25 off drain cleaning services, $100 off sewer camera inspection, and $100 of water heater installation, using coupons on the website.



If youve got an emergency situation that needs sorting out, you can call the companys hotline using the number on the website.



Contact:

Chris

Address: 6424 S 143rd Place, Tukwila, WA 98168

Telephone: (206) 596-8759

Email: info(at)innovativeplumbingsolutions.com

Website: http://innovativeplumbingsolutions.com





More information:

http://innovativeplumbingsolutions.com



Innovative Plumbing Solutions

Innovative Plumbing Solutions



