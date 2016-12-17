All Thatâs Needed For a Fun and Mess Free Home Katabird Toy Storage Box

(firmenpresse) - In home organizing, safety, fun, patience and speed are the four important criteria that must be met by a toy storage tool in order for parents to be able to save money; cut clean up time in half and minimize stress and anxiety to its max. Hence, Katabird is introducing their brand new [Toy Storage Box](https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Collapsible-Organizer-Playroom-Clothing/dp/B01M02D6DE).



The Katabird Toy Storage Box has a cute bear face with adorable little ears on the lid. The toy storage box is large enough to hold children books, diapers, dolls, lego, crayons, cars, trucks or any type of children's toys or accessories.



The Katabird Toy Box comes in red, blue and brown. It has two sturdy handles on the sides to make it easy to move around the house. It has a lightweight sealable lid with bear ears that can be easily opened and closed by a toddler. It is collapsible, so it can be assembled or disassembled in a matter of seconds.



Also, this toy box has been designed in a very safe way so toddlers cannot stand on it in case they decide to put a cape on and fly.



See what the Katabird Toy Storage Box looks like here: https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Collapsible-Organizer-Playroom-Clothing/dp/B01M02D6DE



Planning to have a party and there is no hired help to assist? Make the Katabird Toy Storage Box the best organizational helper. HereÂÂs an idea:

Kids will do anything, even cleaning, as long it is presented to them as a fun game. Ask them to pick one colored box to put the books in, then to pick another color to put stuffed animals and then the remaining colored box can be used for the rest of the toys.Now itÂÂs time for a reward. If a parent offers their children a small reward to complete a challenge, they will do it in no time and without complaints. An idea would be the parent rewarding their kids with 50 cents if they put all the stuffed animals in the brown toy storage box in less than 5 minutes for example.



These features and ideas of the Katabird [Toy Storage](https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Collapsible-Organizer-Playroom-Clothing/dp/B01M02D6DE) Box will surely help to ensure that clean up is done successfully and quickly in a peaceful and fun environment.



With kids and parents in mind, the Katabird Toy Box is ergonomically designed to best achieve a child safe and mess free home.



The Katabird Toy Storage Box comes with two added free gifts. The best part is that when purchasing the Toy Box customers are not made aware theyÂÂll be receiving any bonuses. They come as a nice surprise when the toy boxes arrive at their homes.



About Katabird: Katabird offers online good quality home tools with a dedicated mission to deliver one-hundred percent customer satisfaction. Helping first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life is one of their goals. Katabird strives to ensure all of their products are made with the end-user in mind by creating simple and superior products.

Katabird

Katabird

Date: 12/17/2016

Firma: Katabird

Ansprechpartner: Juan and Santina

Stadt: Houston



Freigabedatum: 16/12/2016



