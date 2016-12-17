Praxik LLC launches an Augmented Reality Interior Decorating Mobile App, Room Remix

Praxik LLC, announced the launch of an augmented reality interior decorating mobile app named Room Remix

(firmenpresse) - Praxik LLC, announced the launch of an augmented reality interior decorating mobile app named Room Remix, the first app of its kind that will enable interested people to see how furniture will look in their home, and view custom shopping catalogs. This app builds these custom shopping catalogs for users based on how they decorate their scenes on the app.



According to Jake Seltz, project manager for Room Remix Imagine if you are able to take a picture of your empty living room, decorating it with furniture that you love and buy it, all through your mobile phone. Room Remix is a free augmented reality mobile app that does exactly that. It enables you to view furniture on your home instantly, with only the use of your phone. The app helps the users to easily and quickly create and decorate visual and staged mock ups of any outdoor and indoor space, and view custom shopping catalogs in accordance to their style preferences. This will make it easier for furniture buyers to find furniture that they love, allowing them to see what it will look like before they make a purchase. In addition to all that, users can also collaborate with their family or with a professional in decorating their home by sharing Room Remix scenes.



Praxik LLC built this app to allow people to create mock ups for the purposes of layout planning when they are actively looking to buy furniture. People who can use this app include people who are looking to create visual mock ups for clients or inspiration, active furniture shoppers, professional interior decorators, office, retail, and industrial planners, DIY interior decorating hobbyists, leasing agents, and realtors, and landlords looking to highlight staged rooms. It can also be used by influencers, bloggers, and Pinterest users who want to create unique and fresh content, along with partners or spouses who want to show their partner a furniture wish list and how it will exactly look before they purchase it



While Room Remix uses very sophisticated technology, Praxik LLC aimed to make it intuitive and user friendly for average users. Contact Praxik LLC at jake(at)praxik.com or visit http://roomremix.io for more details about why and how to use Room Remix.





Contact:

Jake Seltz

Company Name: Praxik LLC

Product Name: Room Remix

Address: 2836 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Phone: 320-491-9610

Email: jake(at)praxik.com

Website/s: www.roomremix.io

www.praxik.com





