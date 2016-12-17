All about Actor-domains and Art-Domains

(PresseBox) - The new Actor-Domain is an online space created specifically for professionals and passionate enthusiasts to express their talent, experience and deep love of acting.

It?s the place to be seen for anyone serious about the business or art of performance; who want to be recognized by their peers, potential employers and audiences alike. It?s somewhere creativity, craft and talent can be respected, acknowledged and shared. It is also home to brands, organizations and institutions whose services appeal directly to the profession.

Like most professions, rapid development in technology over the last couple of decades has profoundly impacted the acting profession. New distribution channels and types of media have brought opportunity and also new challenges. The audience has become exponentially bigger, but also spread out more thinly than ever before. Digital content, downloading, streaming, mobile devices, broadband, TV and movies on demand are all changing how we interact with actors, and they too have had to change how they interact with us, the audience.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and many more online platforms now exist not as a stage from which actors can perform, but as intimate, in-the-round social spaces where the audience can get closer to the star than ever before. The new age of online media means content is king, and a voracious public are demanding more and more. From back catalog to brand new ways of making content, actors are being seen more frequently on more devices For professionals and amateurs alike, managing their identity online is now as essential a part of the repertoire as a showreel or headshot once was. Given the unrelenting shift towards digital, making the most of a .ACTOR domain is one vital, impactful, low-cost branding step for a professional?s career or an enthusiast?s passion.

Why Actor-Domains?

The Actor-Domain is associated with:



? Professionalism

? Art, technique and training

? Creativity and performance

? Rich traditions across many cultures

? Community and camaraderie associated with the ensemble

Reasons for moving to Actor-Domains:

? Identifying and branding yourself for better promotion and opportunity

? Being associated with a professional community, a recognized industry

The relationship between better ranking and the new top-level domains was proved by a study of Searchmetrics for Berlin-domains. Websites with Berlin-Domains frequently place better than websites with .de domains and .com domains in regional searches with Google. The result of the study by Searchmetrics can be summarized as follows:

"42% of searches show that .berlin domains rank better locally ."

The study of Total Websites in Houston shows that the results by Searchmetrics can be generalized to all new top level domains, including the new Art-Domains and Actor-Domains: It was proved that Google uses the domain endings of the New Top Level Domains as a key element for the assessment of domains. Total sites draws as a conclusion:

"It is clear that the new top-level domains improve the ranking in search engines."

If you do not want to build a new website for the new Art-Domain, you should know, it is easy to forward your existing URL or domain to your new Art-Domain.

The Sunrise period of the Art-Domains lasts from 7 December 2016 to the 7th February 2017. You can register at the Sunrise Period with a brand. You must register your trade mark at the Trademark Clearinghouse beforehand.

As Artnews.com reports, 60 famous institutions have already opted for the Art-Domain. We quote as an example the museums among the early adopters:

Art Institute of Chicago

Centre Pompidou

Guggenheim Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

M+ Museum

MALBA: Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires

MAXXI: Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo

Multimedia Art Museum

Museo Tamayo

Power Station of Art

Stedelijk Museum

Tate

Van Abbemuseum

Walker Art Center

WIELS Contemporary Art Center

Hans-Peter Oswald

http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domain.html

http://www.domainregistry.de/actor-domain.html

http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domains.html

http://www.domainregistry.de/actor-domains.html





PressRelease by

Secura GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/17/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 513561

Character count: 4925

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Secura GmbH

Stadt: Koeln





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease