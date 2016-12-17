Leena's Bridal Boutique Wedding Special Occasion Shop Opening Announced

Leenaâs Bridal, a Carmel bridal boutique, announced its grand opening on December 14 at the 731 Hanover Place. The store offers wedding dresses for brides, bridesmaids, mothers and flower girls, and tuxedos for men. The ceremony will also feature a $2000 lottery.

A wedding is a special event for all the people involved, and especially for the bride and the groom. Such special occasions require a certain decorum and proper dressing is one of the most important aspects of a successful event.



Wedding dresses are perhaps the highlight of every wedding, and it is important to pick one that looks exquisite and highlights the natural beauty of the bride. A careful selection of wedding dresses is important in making the final decisions, and trying them on is crucial.



While many online stores offer bride dresses at different prices, there is always the risk that the dress will not fit. To avoid such inconveniences, many prefer to purchase their wedding dresses at specialized bridal boutiques.



LeenaÂÂs Bridal is a professional Carmel bridal store that will officially open on December 14, between 4-7 PM at 731 Hanover Place in Carmel, Indiana.



The Carmel bridal boutique offers a wide selection of dresses for brides, bridesmaids, mothers and flower girls, with a special selection of tuxedos for grooms, too.



LeenaÂÂs Bridal offers a wide range of traditional and modern bride dresses from world-renowned producers. The selection includes Amare, Casablanca, David Tutera, Val Stefani, Moonlight Collection, Evelyn and more.



For bridesmaids, the selection includes a variety of dresses of all sizes and materials, including satin, sequins, beaded and chiffon.



Mothers can also find a dress for special occasions. The large collection includes dresses of different colors and in different styles, from producers including Mon Cheri and Rengin.



Finally, LeenaÂÂs Bridal offers a wide range of tuxedos for grooms and other men attending the ceremony. The options include both buying and renting.





The opening ceremony will be held on December 14, between 4 and 7 pm, at 731 Hanover Place in Carmel, Indiana. The bridal boutique will offer free appetizers and drinks, and a lottery for $2000 towards a wedding gown.



