Dragon Ninja Rushs Latest Version is Now Available on iTunes and Google Play Store

Last November 7, 2016, the Dragon Ninja Rush mobile app game courtesy of Ashley Jee from FunTag Games was updated to its latest version  the Dragon Ninja Rush 1.3.

Dragon Ninja Rush is an action game that introduces a new style for playing in a fast-paced game with the intuitive and responsive touch control it has. The game will be testing the players reflexes against the movement and time. It highlights a real action of ninja rush. Players can expect to experience the ancient ninja life and the real thrill of it. It is consist of endless levels, which will not just challenge but stun the players as well.



It is a combination of amazing graphics and interesting gameplay. The graphics designs are one of the most appealing factors that it has to offer. From that factor itself; users will realize how much effort was given to this creation. Despite the level of difficulty highlighted in the game app, the players will surely love the challenge that the game is offering.



The mobile app is featuring an action-packed adventure game that is magical in another way. It has obstacles, which the players need to avoid and powerful opponents to defeat. It also has a gem and coin collection. There are also character heroes that must be unlocked in the game.



As the new version unfolds, new and enhanced features are waiting for the users of the app. The users are allowed to build their own ninja character and design their ninja avatar ride. There is also a ninja pet gathering feature where users can gather their ninja cat, a fiery dragon, ninja dog and others. The games varieties on the obstacles and villains are also an excellent feature. in this version, the users are also enabled to share their game experience through the social network sharing feature that can connect players to platforms such as Facebook.





Due to the fantasy violence, the game is rated as 9+. For the compatibility of the app, it requires an iOS 6.0 or any later versions. It is compatible with iPod Touch, iPhone, and iPad. Currently, the game is available for download on both Google Play and ITunes.



For more information on the game or to download, interested person can visit the page it has on Google Play or at iTunes



Contact:

Ashley Jee

Company Name: FunTag Games

Address: 14601 North Bybee Lake Court, Suite SG-2299-0644, Portland, Oregon

Phone: +6597611721

Email: game.funtag(at)gmail.com

