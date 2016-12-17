Children's Christmas Picture Book For Sparking Creativity Elman Kidlit Launched

Santa's Snowy Adventure, the children's picture book by Tracy Elman, has been released on Kindle ahead of the holidays. Children will enjoy the story for its excitement and the colorful illustrations throughout.

(firmenpresse) - Tracy Elman's children's Christmas book has been launched on Kindle ahead of the holidays, so that more people can enjoy the story before Santa arrives. Called Santa's Snowy Adventure, the book explores what happens when Santa's sleigh gets frozen to the ice and it takes the teamwork of all the reindeer in order to free the sleigh and save Christmas.



Full details can be found on the Amazon page listing at: http://amzn.to/1S7JRmv.



Tracy Elman has crafted an enjoyable children's story packed with entertaining characters who have been beautifully illustrated throughout the book. In the award-winning Santa's Snowy Adventure, it falls to Jeffery the surfer reindeer to be sure Christmas isn't missed all around the world.



On the Amazon page listing, it explains that Tracy has written a wonderfully magical way about the special time of year, and has cleverly woven messages for children into the text so that while they enjoy the story for the adventure and the mystery, they learn about important matters at the same time.



Children will learn about the virtues of working together, keeping promises, and being good all year round so that Santa will come to their home and reward them with presents.



Santa's Snowy Adventure offers engaging characters, and a wide range of detailed, colorful illustrations so that children can be prepared for some of the challenges they may face as they grow up.



Through the entertaining story, engaging drawings and life lessons, the book will help to spark creativity and ensure that children develop a personal sense of integrity and teamwork. In addition to this, children's picture books are proven to help encourage child development in a range of different ways, so young readers will pick up the story through illustrations and engage with what's happening on the page.



Tracy is known for her voice in the Robby's Quest audiobook series, and has voiced over 65 characters. She is a creative thinker who can captivate readers with her originality and storytelling. Interested parties can find out more about her books on the Amazon listing provided above.





