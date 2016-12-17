Leading Prototype Manufacturing Company in China

In todays modern economy, businesses have to develop new products at a rapid clip. But prototyping is something that has traditionally been hard to do.

(firmenpresse) - In todays modern economy, businesses have to develop new products at a rapid clip. But prototyping is something that has traditionally been hard to do. Building the design, creating the molds, and putting together a model from non-standard parts is not a trivial process: it involves a lot of labor and significant costs.



Now, though, things are changing. A leading prototype manufacturing company in China, WaykenRM is developing prototyping solutions to make the process of prototyping faster and less costly. The company, currently based in Shenzhen, has a 20,000 square foot, state-of-the-art plant, designed entirely around delivering prototypes as rapidly as possible.



The company doesnt just rely on one particular technology or another. Instead, it uses the experience of its more than 60 employees to implement multiple prototyping technologies, including processing technologies like urethane vacuum casting, CNC aluminum machining and plastic prototype machining. All of these processes have been honed to enable Wayken to deliver new prototypes to its clients on time.



Wayken Leads In Customer Service



The company is currently working with a wide array of clients from some of the most exciting industries in the world. These include, most notably, automotive and aerospace businesses, as well as the medical industry, and the consumer products segment. To serve this diverse client base, the company employs both English and Chinese sales reps to make sure that communication lines between both East and West remain open. This is something that is rare in the Chinese rapid prototyping market and corroborates the companys claim that their sales team pays attention to every detail of communication meaning that there are no nasty surprises.



Customers seem to agree with this assertion. One customer, Dave Lewis at Designer Business Products, commented how their client was very pleased with the parts that they received, and offered his thanks to the Wayken team.





Another customer, designer Alex Smith, made perhaps the most interesting comment about Wayken. He said that he had never seen anyone else, besides himself, take as much car in machining parts.



Wayken Leads In Technology



Wayken also leads the global prototyping industry, thanks to its careful use of technology. The company emphasizes its commitment to tight process controls, which has since become an integral part of its culture. It also draws attention to the fact that it uses the latest technologies to boost efficiency and minimize turnaround time. The Wayken factory in Shenzhen is equipped with dozens of high-tech machines, like CNC Aluminium Machines, offering customers an unparalleled level of precision and detail.



Wayken Leads In Quality



The firm has been in the business of prototyping for more than 20 years and has developed significant experience in the process, thanks to its work with a wide range of clients. The firm claims that its in-house model makes ensure that every prototype is finished to the highest standards and inspected to ensure quality, from the start of the process to the finish.



Customers can connect with the firm through its website, or through its many social media channels.



Contact:

Paul, Head of Marketing

Telephone: 86 755 2373 1920

Email: paul(at)waykenrm.com

Website: http://waykenrm.com/





More information:

http://waykenrm.com



PressRelease by

Wayken

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/17/2016 - 15:49

Language: English

News-ID 513570

Character count: 3678

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wayken



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease