Injury Attorney in Santa Rosa, CA Specializes in Injury Law

The Law Office of Max G. Arnold in Santa Rosa, California represents those hurt in personal injury cases. To learn more, please visit the website http://maxgarnold.com/.

(firmenpresse) - For those who have suffered a personal injury accident, please contact the Law Office of Max G. Arnold in Santa Rosa, California today. The attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold would like to discuss the details of the accident and the ensuing injuries that were sustained. They understand that people are very busy, and they want people to be aware that each injury claim has a statute of limitations that sets a deadline on the time in which a legal claim may be presented. If one does not act within the time allotted, the right to deserved compensation may be lost forever. For more information, please visit http://maxgarnold.com/. Max G. Arnold has three offices- one in Santa Rosa, California, one in Chico, California and one in Redding, California. Information specific to the Santa Rosa, California location can be found at http://maxgarnold.com/santarosa/.



The attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold specialize in many types of personal injury cases, such as car accidents. After such an accident, one deals with physical pain, fears, a severely damaged automobile, medical bills and the difficulties presented by the responsible personÂÂs insurance company. Please allow the attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold to help. Max G. Arnold has been in the industry for more than three decades and possesses the knowledge, expertise and resources to handle the insurance companies and get a fair resolution to the claim. If a person cannot make it to the Santa Rosa, California office, a representative of the Law Office of Max G. Arnold will travel to him or her. If someone lives in an isolated community, the attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold can obtain the information needed via phone and process the paperwork through email or fax. The attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold advance all costs and fees until the conclusion of the case, and they do not require any money up-front. For those would rather not call, please use the online contact form and someone will respond to it quickly.





The attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold are also experts at handling dog bite cases. They would be honored to serve as the injured party's attorneys, detectives and spokesmen. They will discover if there have been previous complaints about the dog in question by inquiring with neighbors and the local Animal Control office. California has a ÂÂDog Bite StatuteÂÂ in which the law presumes that the owner of the attacking dog is liable for the victimÂÂs injuries. Finding out how this law affects a particular case can be challenging, and the dog bite attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold are here to help victims through the nuances. They will also connect those hurt by a dog bite with someone who will help with the injuries and document them right away.



Another serious personal injury circumstance that the attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold handle are bicycle accidents. Increasingly common, this type of accident can result in severe injuries. There are special issues that must be addressed in bicycle cases, and they can make it more difficult to obtain a fair settlement. Whether the rider was on the proper side of the road, if he or she was wearing a helmet and if the rider was on the sidewalk or a crosswalk all factor in. Also to be considered is whether the rider had lights or other markers required by law.



In addition to the personal injury accidents mentioned above, the attorneys at the Law Office of Max G. Arnold in Santa Rosa, California also take on boating accidents, bus accidents, drunk driving accidents, hit-and-run accidents, accidents involving motorcycles, pedestrian accidents, property owner negligence, slip-and-fall accidents, texting driver accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death suits and more. Please call them now to get what is deserved.





The Law Office of Max G. Arnold

http://maxgarnold.com/

