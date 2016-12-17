Diamond Engagement Rings Offered by Tara Nash in Beautiful Customized Styles.

Tara Nash designs custom diamond engagement rings and offers estate and antique and vintage engagement rings. She has bracelets, brooches, earrings, necklaces and men's rings available. Please visit https://taranash.com/ for details.

(firmenpresse) - With over twenty years in the jewelry industry, Tara Nash is an expert custom vintage jewelry designer and antiques dealer. She is among the few highly-qualified diamond and gold buyers in the area of Seattle, Washington and provides her expertise to people across the country. Her services and selection of fine jewelry are unparalleled. Please view the stunning collection of diamond engagement rings at https://taranash.com/collections/custom-bridal-jewelry.



For those looking for the perfect engagement ring, the services of Tara Nash should be considered. She guarantees satisfaction. Once the buyer selects examples of simple ring designs to build upon, or uploads personally created images and drawings, Tara Nash herself will assist in making the adjustments required to achieve the exact look desired. The width of the ring shank can be fine-tuned to the millimeter. The purchaser may hand-select the color and clarity of the side stones and decide upon the precise angle of every curve of hand-engraving. Tara Nash uses skilled craftsmen to shape, chisel and forge a ring to very particular requirements. Clients preview the CAD renderings and 3D models before deciding whether to grant approval.



One may also choose to buy an estate diamond engagement ring from Tara Nash. Her collection of classic and elegant rings is sure to satisfy even the most exacting jewelry connoisseur. The high prices typical of jewelry stores can be avoided by choosing from this selection of one-of-a-kind diamond bridal jewelry. With Tara Nash estate jewelry, a person does not have to be indebted for years to obtain the perfect ring.



In addition to custom and estate diamond engagement rings, Tara Nash also provides antique and vintage bridal jewelry. An individualÂÂs love, to be pledged forever, can be symbolized by a ring made in styles such as Art Deco, Belle Âpoque and Early Victorian. The perfect complement to the big day, any of these gorgeous pieces are certain to impress.





Tara Nash also has estate and antique bracelets, brooches, earrings, necklaces and menÂÂs rings that are ideal for use as gifts, either for oneself or for someone special in a personÂÂs life. Please view all the pieces made available by Tara Nash by visiting her website at the link above.





More information:

http://https://taranash.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Tara Nash Fine Jewelry

https://taranash.com/

PressRelease by

Tara Nash Fine Jewelry

Requests:

+14253850087

Date: 12/17/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 513574

Character count: 2562

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tara Nash Fine Jewelry

Ansprechpartner: Tara Nash

Stadt: Seattle

Telefon: +14253850087



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/12/2016



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease