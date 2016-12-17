Buckhorn Outdoor Products LLC Offers Quality Climbing Treestands

Http://www.buckhornoutdoorproducts.com produces high quality climbing treestands for hunters nationwide.

(firmenpresse) - Please visit http://www.buckhornoutdoorproducts.com/. There one can read about the quality treestands offered by the company. Please continue reading for a brief description of a few of its popular goods.



The Higher Level climbing treestand is thought by many to be the highest quality climbing treestand ever created. It is an improved geared leveling treestand system that is a far better product than the Equalizer ever was. Weighing in at just 20 pounds, the Higher Level out-performs all cable-style climbing stands. Instead of having a threaded rod that moves, the crank house walks up the screw like a nut on a bolt. Although it is the same size and shape as the Equalizer, it weighs 8 ounces less. Its patented Geared Leveling Technology and improved Cable Termination system provides for flawless engagement. With this amazing model, a hunter no longer needs to incline his or her treestand at a steep angle to initiate the climb. With its improved and patented Geared Leveling Technology, the Higher Level gives over 12 inches of cable adjustment and can handle a tree diameter change of 6 inches. The Elite model comes with an extremely comfortable bench seat and adjustable backrest assembly. Rated to safely manage 350 pounds, the Higher Level offers a lifetime guarantee on the frame and on all welds. Made of aluminum, stainless steel and super-strong nylon, it will never rust. This easily assembled design lasts a lifetime.



Another climbing stand available for enjoyment is the Cadillac II, which has improved teeth for gripping the tree. It includes four knob screws and four easily removable hitch-pins so the hunter can decide which option is preferable. Its backrest is composed of square aluminum tubing that can handle significantly rough treatment while climbing and transporting. It has camouflaged pads for the backrest bar that are foam-padded to provide a silent place to put a rifle. The climbing stand is held fast to the tree by extra-sturdy ratchet straps. It has a light-weight foot climbing platform to be used for tree-facing purposes only. A full backpacking harness that turns into platform tethers that clip together is also included so it will never be necessary to tie platforms to each other again. It also saves the hunter from having to untie to get the climbing stand off the tree. Buckhorn Outdoor Products LLC ships this model out one business day after the order is placed.





A third popular climbing treestand is the incredible Double 00 Bowshot. It is the same model as the Double 00 Elite, but 5 pounds lighter if ordered without the backrest assembly. It weighs only 22 pounds. Much like the Buckshot, it is the strongest, sturdiest, most durable and comfortable climber in existence. It can be used for both facing the tree and back-to-the-tree applications. It utilizes a rigid tree bar, and there are no cables. It has a backpacking harness that converts into platform tethers and includes 2 ratchet straps. Rated to withstand 350 pounds, this treestand features a satisfaction guarantee. If the purchaser is not completely pleased with it 10 days after its delivery, he or she may return it for a full reimbursement. The company tested this stand with over 750 pounds and encountered no issues. It also boasts a lifetime warranty on the frame and on all welds.





More information:

http://hunter@buckhornoutdoorproducts.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Buckhorn Outdoor Products LLC

http://hunter(at)buckhornoutdoorproducts.com

PressRelease by

Buckhorn Outdoor Products LLC

Requests:

+19195571957

Date: 12/17/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 513576

Character count: 3456

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Buckhorn Outdoor Products LLC

Ansprechpartner: Rocky Keim

Stadt: Fuquay Varina



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/12/2016



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease