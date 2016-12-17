Funeral Home in Pembroke Pines, FL Provides Cremations and Traditional Burials

For families in the Pembroke Pines, Florida community, Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care provides high quality end-of-life services at an affordable price. Boyd-Panciera features the Aftercare program "Wings of Hope" to help the bereaved deal with the grief of their loss. For details, please visit http://www.bpfamilycare.com/home/index.cfm?fh_id=15057.

(firmenpresse) - Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care has been helping the people of Pembroke Pines, Florida deal with the loss of their loved ones for three generations. Please visit this handsome funeral home to see the difference that decades of experience can make in providing funeral services unrivaled in dignity and professionalism. Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care services people of all faiths and nationalities, and ensures that its facilities are wheelchair accessible. The funeral directors of Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care provide their services at an affordable cost so that families can focus on friends and relatives rather than on exorbitant funeral rates. For further details on the services provided, please visit [http://www.bpfamilycare.com/home/index.cfm?fh_id=1...](http://www.bpfamilycare.com/home/index.cfm?fh_id=15057)



Please allow the staff of licensed funeral directors at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care to make the funeral process run more smoothly and to provide a place where mourners can demonstrate their grief in the proper environment. The funeral directors are always on call to answer questions, address concerns and provide the support needed during this difficult time. They offer pre-planning and pre-funding options which can be arranged either in person or by utilizing the online Pre-Planning Form available on the Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care website. They also provide funeral shipping services both domestically and internationally should it be required that the deceased be moved over a significant distance. Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care guarantees that deceased loved ones will be treated with compassion and respect on their journey to their final resting place.



The funeral directors at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care coordinate the transport of the deceased from the place of death to the funeral home or to the crematory if cremation is selected. They obtain the death certificate and as many copies as are needed to close the decedentÂÂs accounts and settle his or her estate may be ordered through the firm. If cremation is chosen, the funeral directors get the cremation permit and make arrangements with the crematorium to get pricing information and to make certain that the departed is handled with care. For viewing, the funeral directors sanitize, embalm, provide cosmetic services, dressing, hairstyling and casketing. At every step of the way, they value the life lived by the deceased.





They work closely with families to gather information to complete paperwork and to compose the obituary of the departed, which they send to the newspapers of the family's choice. The funeral professionals at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care also provide families with assistance in making insurance claims and getting Social Security and VeteranÂÂs benefits. They speak to the clergy and arrange to have a member officiate the service. If musicians are desired to perform at the ceremony, they speak to them on behalf of the family.



To highlight the life of the deceased, there are packages offered by Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care that contain features such as a register book, tribute DVDs and prayer cards. If one decides upon a cremation, the funeral directors can set up a table with the ashes present in an urn along with photographs and flowers. They look after items such as flowers, pictures and the register book and they return them to the family after the services have been completed. For all services in their chapels, the funeral directors are available to oversee the floral arrangements.



In addition to lending support during the funeral process, the funeral directors at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care remain there for the bereaved after the burial or cremation of their loved ones through their ÂÂWings of HopeÂÂ Bereavement Support Program available the third Tuesday of every month from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Fellowship begins at 6:30 pm before the program and refreshments and appetizers are served. For those living in the Pembroke Pines, Florida area, please join them at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care for experiences in healing during this trying time.





http://www.bpfamilycare.com/home/index.cfm?fh_id=15057



Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care

http://www.bpfamilycare.com/home/index.cfm?fh_id=15057

Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care

+19549836400

Firma: Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care

Ansprechpartner: Tiffany Panciera

Stadt: Pembroke Pines

Telefon: +19549836400



