Worldwide Funeral Shipping Services

International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. provides complete domestic and international funeral shipping. It offers shipment of cremated remains with the U.S. and overseas.

(firmenpresse) - International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. provides domestic funeral shipping, international mortuary shipping and the shipping of cremated remains both within the United States and abroad. The funeral directors at International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. are conscious that there are many differences in customs and religions among the families that they serve, and they work hard to ensure that all are respected. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.intlfuneralserviceny.com/ .



For domestic funeral shipping, International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. can arrange for deceased loved ones to be transported to any state in America quickly and in a manner that keeps the price low. At International Funeral Service of New York, Inc., the funeral directors understand that transporting departed loved ones is a sensitive matter, and they include the families that come to them in all aspects of the process. Through careful coordination with the receiving funeral home, the funeral professionals at International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. ensure that the deceased has a service that is unencumbered by unnecessary complications.



Available around the clock, International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. provides repatriation and global shipping service. The firm was established with that service in mind and has offered it to families and to other funeral homes for years. The funeral directors of International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. specialize in international funeral shipping and they assist families throughout the country in this enterprise. Using their contacts with embassies and consulates around the world, the funeral directors of International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. are able to have all required paperwork translated and processed within a short timeframe. They would be honored to serve as a resource to families to answer any questions without obligation.



The prices of international mortuary shipping with this company begins at $2050, with additional costs for the casket, air cargo transportation and documentation. The requirements and regulations for international funeral shipping differ by country, and therefore the prices may vary. To get an exact quote, please contact International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. at (1888) 213-1005.





In addition to shipping embalmed human remains, International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. arranges for the transport of cremains, as well. As with international mortuary shipping, each nation has its particular regulations that govern the shipment of ashes, and prices vary by country. The funeral directors at International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. also offer domestic shipping of cremated remains. Please call the number listed above to discuss individual needs for the shipment of cremains and to acquire assistance.





http://www.intlfuneralserviceny.com/



International Funeral Service of New York, Inc.

http://www.intlfuneralserviceny.com/

+18882131005

