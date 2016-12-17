Jewish Funeral Home Services Rockville Centre, NY

Gutterman's Inc. provides Jewish families in Rockville Centre, New York with funeral services that are in line with Jewish traditions. Cremations and above ground placement of remains may be discussed with its funeral directors. More information can be found at http://guttermansinc.com/.

(firmenpresse) - GuttermanÂÂs Inc. has a long-standing reputation in the Jewish community. For over 120 years, it has provided the Rockville Centre, New York area with elegant and dignified Jewish funerals. The funeral directors of GuttermanÂÂs Inc. are always on call, so whenever a family is in need of support or assistance they are there to help during this most unfortunate time. They are also available to discuss pre-arrangement options at a confidential conference. Whatever their funeral needs, families are invited come in to visit the lovely funeral home at GuttermanÂÂs Inc. and meet with the highly professional and courteous funeral directors there. They always treat families and their deceased loved ones with respect and kindness. More information can be found at http://guttermansinc.com/.



When a loved one passes away, a family should inform its rabbi of the loss so that he or she can provide counsel, answer questions about Jewish customs and help with the funeral arrangements. If a family does not have a rabbi, the funeral directors at GuttermanÂÂs Inc. can help to retain the services of one and plan the funeral and final disposition. They collaborate with the family and the rabbi to determine when and where the funeral will take place and who will officiate. It is customary Jewish practice to have the funeral and final disposition completed as soon as possible, and the funeral directors of GuttermanÂÂs Inc. perform their services quickly and efficiently without ever sacrificing quality.



The deceased is prepared by specially trained members of the Sacred Society who are experienced in washing and dressing deceased individuals in a manner that preserves their dignity. Men tend to males and women tend to females. After cleaning, the deceased is dressed in a full set of traditional white clothing which includes a wrapping sheet, hat, belt, shirt, pants and jacket. The white garb symbolizes purity and equality. Embalming and cosmetology of remains are prohibited by Jewish law. Visiting with and viewing of the deceased with an open casket is also contrary to Jewish law.





A Jewish burial requires the use of a wooden casket, and GuttermanÂÂs Inc. has them available. According to Biblical mandate, one should be buried under ground and have the grave filled until a mound is formed. Mourner participation in filling the grave is a religious privilege and duty that honors the person who has passed away. Cremation and above ground placement of remains are options that can been talked about with one of GuttermanÂÂs Inc.ÂÂs funeral directors.



In terms of funeral pre-planning and pre-payment, the funeral directors of GuttermanÂÂs Inc. have a service that suits those looking to arrange their funeral in advance of their demise. If this is of interest, please speak with one of the funeral directors today at a private meeting. They will save the plans and secure the monies in a New York Pre-Plan account. This account is managed by the New York State Funeral Directors Association and exists under the buyerÂÂs name. It accrues a highly competitive rate of interest. Additionally, it is fully refundable at any time, with all the interest included, if a revocable contract is established. Irrevocable contracts can be moved to any funeral home chosen if it operates within the United States. Pre-planning and pre-paying a funeral not only locks in all prices except for cash advance items at current cost, it also spares surviving family members from having to plan and pay for oneÂÂs funeral at a time when they are already emotionally distraught.



The funeral directors at GuttermanÂÂs Inc. also do funeral shipping, so please count on them to respectfully transport a loved oneÂÂs remains within the U.S and to anywhere else, worldwide.





