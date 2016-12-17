Funeral Home Services Castro Valley, CA

(firmenpresse) - Fremont Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home has provided the Castro Valley, California community with the best in funeral services at very reasonable rates since 1958. The funeral directors there respectfully serve all religions and cultures, and have established a fine reputation in the area. They are always on call so families can rest assured that they will be there to provide guidance and support at any time, 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit http://www.fremontchapeloftheroses.com/.



The funeral directors at Fremont Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home offer the highest quality in funeral care, and arrange for burials, cremations, pre-arranged funerals and domestic and international mortuary shipping services. They arrange to have deceased loved ones transported from the place of death to their peaceful funeral home, the crematorium, to a different state or abroad. They handle all necessary paperwork and obtain a certified copy of the death certificate for families to use in settling the decedentÂÂs estate.



From the moment of contact with the deceased, the funeral professionals of Fremont Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home treat him or her with respect and compassion. They clean and sanitize, embalm, provide casketing, dressing, hairstyling, cosmetology and restorative arts. They always treat deceased loved ones in a dignified manner.



The funeral directors of Fremont Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home offer graveside burial services and traditional funeral services followed by a burial. They make the arrangements with clergy to officiate the ceremony. They also contact musicians to perform at the service if the family wishes it. They handle all floral arrangements upon request. They can also provide a register book, prayer cards, gratitude cards and other merchandise to make the commemoration of a loved one special and memorable. They care for such items, as well as flowers and photographs, and return them in perfect condition after the ceremony is concluded.





The funeral directors of Fremont Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home offer a wide variety of custom caskets in many colors and materials. Should cremation be chosen, they have a large selection of rental caskets, cremation caskets, cremation containers and urns. Families may select a personalized urn featuring engravings or adornments, or one that has been created in a distinctive shape.



For cremations, the funeral professionals at Fremont Chapel of the Roses deal with the crematory on behalf of the family. They get pricing and other pieces of vital information. They also obtain the cremation permit. They offer direct cremations, traditional funeral services followed by a cremation, and cremations with a memorial service to follow at any time of the familyÂÂs choosing. They recommend that families hold a ceremony or service along with the cremation as this assists in the healing process and provides a proper opportunity for family and friends to share their grief and support one another. A family may elect to have a wake or visitation with an open or closed casket before hosting a traditional funeral. All the options available in planning a traditional burial exist with cremations except that the loved one will be held in a rental or cremation casket and he or she will be cremated at the end of the ceremony instead of being buried. A family can also choose to have a memorial service after the cremation and have a place set aside to hold the urn and flowers along with a recent picture of the deceased.



If one decides to pre-arrange his or her funeral, the funeral directors of Fremont Chapel of the Roses have a service that caters to those who want to make and pay for their funeral plans in advance, locking in current prices for future services and drastically decreasing the burden on loved ones.



The funeral directors of Fremont Chapel of the Roses also take care of funeral shipping needs, and can have a loved one sent anywhere in the U.S. or overseas in a dignified and cost-effective manner.





