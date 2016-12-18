GreatMax Officially Releases RC Hobby Battery That Brings You Novel Flying Experience

Top ten network business throughout the world,Greatmax, today announced that its latest battery product, RC hobby battery, has entered the mass market.

(firmenpresse) - Top ten network business throughout the world,Greatmax, today announced that its latest battery product, RC hobby battery, has entered the mass market. RC hobby battery, which provides different type of lipo battery for your devices, aimed to supply the unique and perfect energy service, with several advanced features: high discharge rate, high energy density, long flying time, stable discharge curve, enable model airplanes to operate with excellent performance.



Over a course of years research and development, GreatMax R&D team constantly strove to offer the latest technology advances in remote controlled hobby products, various type of RC hobby lipo battery came into the world with a sense of mission to provide the best value battery products , from 25C to 65Cwith different discharge rate, capacity from 550mAh~5200mAh per cell, applicable models include FRV racing quadcopters, IRC vortex 250 pro&285. You will be surprised by its numerous advantages of excellent safety profile, reliability,High discharge platform and long cycle time as long as you apply it in RC field, besides such excellent properties, what is crucial is the competitive price especially for big order. You can now apply this creative effect on RC Airplane, Boat, Car, Multi-copter, etc, which may be applied in such fields as filming, delivery, agriculture, firefighting, monitoring, inspection, survey and so on. For further information on products, visit www.greatmaxar.com/ . The following is one of the RC hobby lipo battery sample picture.



As technology gets better at giving each of us what we want, space model gradually moves towards standardization, serialization and commercialization. Accordingly, model airplane has been increasingly spreading and popularizing all over the world. Therefore, there is extensive market demand for RC hobby battery, under such circumstances, its senior management decided to manufacture high power rechargeable batteries which is used for RC field, the sole aim is to offer the best value products,faster delivery, more strictly and professional QC process and meticulous customer service. Consequently, GreatMax RC hobby battery has entered public vision. Its firmly believed that it will gain both popular and critical success.





About GreatMax



GreatMax is specialized in manufacturing high power rechargeable batteries with excellent performance. It won the most dynamic e-business applications and the most influential enterprise of the industry awards. Committed to the constant design of power battery, stands out for its excellent quality, improving and increasing features, integrating the product range with 360°service for consumers to assure a unique experience. With providing only verified, authentic, high-quality batteries, GreatMax obtains the title of worlds top ten business. Below are some GreatMax environment photos and the group photo of worlds top ten e-businessman.



