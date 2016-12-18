Rising Pop Star Ale Geisslerin Releases Her New Single Dont Be My Lover (Remix)

December 18, 2016: The pop music industry has seen a rise in female pop music stars that are also songwriters and recording artist themselves. Along the same lines of these music artists is Ale Geisslerin, a rising star who mixes pop and country to make a style of her own. Her debut single on soundcloud Dont be my lover (Remix) has actually 794k in a week. She is only 25 years old with a unique voice and style.



Smooth, classy, genuine and full of warm optimism, Dont be my lover (Remix) from Ale Geisslerin proves that this female songster is a voice to hear in 2016. Accessible and catchy like the best pop music should be, her tracks are characterized by bright moods and genuine lyrics. She is an electro pop girl who makes music only for her fans.



Songs by Ale Geisslerin is also well-versed by a passion for music which the careful listener will hear in her tastefully subtle singing style. Her popular songs like "House Party" in 2014 and "Don't Be My Lover" in 2016 have the catchiness and universal appeal of pop music, allowing her to grow a fan base from a variety of different listeners.



Dont be my lover (Remix) by Ale Geisslerin is already turning heads around the music-listening world, and especially in locales where music lovers rule the night. Her crystalline singing voice is pitch-perfect and flows as naturally as rain. Her songwriting exhibits both a masterful ear and a heartfelt sincerity. Her music is relaxing and inspiring, allowing the listener to become lost in her beautiful melodies.



The singer, songwriter and recording artist Ale Geisslerin has released his latest single Dont be my lover (Remix) proving her to be one of 2016's most exciting performers. You can listen to her hit song Dont be my lover (Remix) at https://soundcloud.com/user-702302991



https://soundcloud.com/user-702302991



