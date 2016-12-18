Become a Data Scientist Today with Complete Training

RCP Technologies for the Best Data Scientist Training in Hyderabad

(firmenpresse) - A Data Scientist plays a crucial role in explaining the significance of the data but in a way which can be easily interpreted by others. He or she may possess a lot of skills and a combination of skills such as analytical, statistical, data mining, machine learning, coding or algorithms. But it is of no use if the data cannot be explained by them and interpreted by others. So, for those who want to make it big in the area of Data Analytics, they must be well trained. And for those who are looking for a training institute that can offer a comprehensive Data Scientist Course , this is the right place to be.



RCP Technologies offers both classroom as well as online training for students. With the training offered here, students can get an edge over others and earn a job faster and in better companies spread over various fields such as healthcare, IT, retail, life sciences and so on. There has been an ever increasing demand for Big Data professionals. While fresh students out of college can take up this course, working professionals can also take it up to add to their resume. The course includes theory as well as practical classes so as to help students understand the real-time scenarios in analytics.



The comprehensive curriculum also involves regular tests as well as debates basically designed to assess the knowledge of students from time to time and prepare them for the real world. They also get hands-on experience with live projects. Each and every student gets individuals attention from the faculty and every batch consists of not more than 20 students. The course is divided into 5 modules: Descriptive & Inferential Statistics, Prediction Analysis, Applied Multivariate Analysis, Machine Learning and R-Programming. The faculty here is highly qualified with credentials from reputed institutes such as ISI (Indian Statistical Institute) and NIT (National Institute of Technology) with over 16 years of real time experience in MNCs such as Wells Fargo/ HP/ Wipro/ GE.





To enroll today for Data Scientist course or to know more about Data Science Training in Hyderabad , visit http://hadooptraininginhyderabad.co.in/data-scientist-course-in-hyderabad/



About Us:



RCP Technologies, http://hadooptraininginhyderabad.co.in/ based at Hyderabad, India is a training institute that offers exclusive Hadoop and Data Scientist training in both classroom and online training mode.



Contact

RCP Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address: #302, Annapurna Block, Aditya Enclave, Near Mitrivanam, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, India

Phone: +91 7330 907 991

Email: Info(at)rcptec.com

Website: http://hadooptraininginhyderabad.co.in/





More information:

http://hadooptraininginhyderabad.co.in/



PressRelease by

RCP Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/18/2016 - 07:51

Language: English

News-ID 513594

Character count: 2807

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RCP Technologies Pvt. Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 98



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease