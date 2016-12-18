Choker Necklace Jewelry Wine Fishing Gifts & Christian Sweatshirts Store Launch

A new website for the online store, The Shoppers Outlet, has been launched. This site stocks gifts and novelty items for fans of wine, dogs and fishing amongst many others.

(firmenpresse) - The Shoppers Outlet, an online store, has launched a new website. This new site focuses on gifts and items for lovers of dogs, fishing, jewelry and wine. It also stocks a selection of novelty and christian items.



For more information please visit: [https://www.theshoppersoutlet.com](https://www.theshoppersoutlet.comhttps://www.theshoppersoutlet.com).



The site is divided into categories by type of gift and item. The categories are the christian collection, Christian free plus, dog lovers, fishing gear, jewelry lovers, jewelry free plus, novelty collection and wine tasters. The christian and jewelry free plus items are free of charge bonus items where the customer only has to pay shipping.



On the home page of the site is a selection of featured products which are currently on trend jewelry pieces. There are popular charm bracelets and bangles which are pre loaded with sterling silver charms. Also listed is a set of three vintage style choker necklaces, which can be worn alone or layered for a different look.



A selection of pieces are available for fans of fishing, including hooded sweatshirts, lures and barrel swivel fishing connectors. The six piece colorful fishing lures are brightly colored with a realistic swimming motion to attract fish such as bass, trout, catfish and grouper amongst many others. The 12 piece fishing lures set is for fly fishing and are suitable for carnivorous fish such as carp.



The wine tasters section contains gifts ideal for wine enthusiasts. There are t-shirts with wine slogans on the front, a pouring spout for wine bottle and a wine chilling bag. The wine chilling bag is a durable, water tight and reusable clear plastic bag with handles and allows anyone to carry their bottle of wine or champagne with ease surrounded by ice. This is ideal for garden parties, concerts, races, picnics and BBQ's.



For anyone wishing to find out more they can visit the link above and use the contact form provided under the contact us page or use the email address provided.





More information:

http://https://www.theshoppersoutlet.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

ATS3 Enterprise LLC

https://www.theshoppersoutlet.com

PressRelease by

ATS3 Enterprise LLC

Date: 12/18/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 513600

Character count: 2263

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ATS3 Enterprise LLC

Ansprechpartner: Arthur T Sample III

Stadt: Orlando



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/12/2016



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease