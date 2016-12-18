BodyFirm Pilates Studio Celebrates its 16th Anniversary

Body Firm Pilates is celebrating its 16 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at http://bodyfirm-studios.com

(firmenpresse) - Body Firm Pilates is celebrating their Anniversary, which commemorates 16 great years of health and fitness experience and a fantastic journey in business. This is a huge milestone for the [Pilates Dublin](http://bodyfirm-studios.com) Studio,which has provided a high level of expert Pilates Classes and training to fitness enthusiasts and anyone who just wants to improve their overall health since 2005.



BodyFirm Pilates got it's start in 1998 when founder Joyce Gavin saw a huge opportunity and obvious need to bring high level Pilates instruction to Dublin.



One of the earliest challenges BodyFirm Pilates faced was getting the word out about just how effective Pilates can be when practised consistently.



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like BodyFirm are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when after opening the studio to some criticism and doubt they began to teach classes and based on a number of high level testimonials Bodyfirm quickly became recognised as the centre for [Pilates in Dublin](http://bodyfirm-studios.com).



Emma Mc Carthy, now owner at BodyFirm Pilates was also quoted when discussing another big win. ÂÂOne of the high points of Body Firm Pilates's history so far was seeing the many clients coming though the door with chronic back pain, physical imbalances and poor posture transform in a matter of months. Pilates in 12 sessions can completely remould the body to reflect it's natural and most advantageous posture. Muscles lengthen and strengthen at the same time and the mostly gentle nature of the exercises helps the body to open up means it is accessible as an exercise modality to everyone. The classes offered in Bodyfirm extend now to [reformer classes Dublin](http://bodyfirm-studios.com) which increase flexibility and the core conditioning in powerful ways and BodyFirm also offer [Prenatal Pilates Dublin](http://bodyfirm-studios.com) which provide a safe but very effective way for pregnant women to remain fit, healthy and strong before they give birth. The principles of movement with intention allows the practitioner to bring all the Pilates principles into everyday life. People get fitter, [lose weight](http://tierraskies.com) and generally feel better when they do Pilates regularly, it is as simple as that."





Body Firm Pilates's owner, Emma Mc Carthy also says ÂÂWe're delighted to be celebrating our 16 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is putting the customer first and focusing on constantly improving their health, fitness and well-beingÂÂ.



BodyFirm Pilates currently consists of 4 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year including opening a new studio so clients can now have their [Pilates Clontarf](http://bodyfirm-studios.com) Dublin too. One of their core objectives is to be become the number one Pilates studios in Dublin and Ireland. The studio has the best facilities and best instructors and with a focus on physical health, posture and core stability BodyFirm strives to deliver unrivalled classes, coaching and service to all who attend.



BodyFirm Pilates would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at http://bodyfirm-studios.com





