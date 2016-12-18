       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Bartlebys Expands Journalist Service for Events

Bartlebys, the service that provides journalists to cover private events and create professional presentations, announced today that it is expanding its service offerings.

ID: 513602
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Bartlebys , the service that provides journalists to cover private events and create professional presentations, announced today that it is expanding its service offerings. Bartlebys turns a corporate event or private party into a fun, celebrity-style happening, with the client able to select options such as a red-carpet interviewer and photographer.

We give you the Page 6 treatment without you having to worry about actually being on Page 6, said a spokesperson for Bartlebys. Its fun, and people feel elevated by the experience. Then, you get a cool chronicle of your event as a memento.

Bartelbys provides a Live Interview & Event Hosting service where a reporter interviews guests at an event such as a movie premier. The reporter records promos and event recaps throughout the night. The content is ideal for marketing and development of a project. Their Journalist & Chronicle service delivers a scrapbook of the event that tells the story of the whole experience. The scrapbook is broken into multiple articles, complete with quotes and photos of the guests. It preserves the memories of the event.

For more information, visit http://bartlebys.net/

Media Contact:
Kevin Diggins
Company: Bartelbys
Address: 60 East 3rd St, New York, NY 10003
Phone: 646.430.0862
Email: Newyork(at)bartlebys.net



More information:
http://bartlebys.net



Keywords (optional):

bartelbys,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: AndrewBrown
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/18/2016 - 13:21
Language: English
News-ID 513602
Character count: 1570
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bartelbys

Meldungsart: Finanzinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.934
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 153


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z