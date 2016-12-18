Bartlebys, the service that provides journalists to cover private events and create professional presentations, announced today that it is expanding its service offerings.
(firmenpresse) - Bartlebys , the service that provides journalists to cover private events and create professional presentations, announced today that it is expanding its service offerings. Bartlebys turns a corporate event or private party into a fun, celebrity-style happening, with the client able to select options such as a red-carpet interviewer and photographer.
We give you the Page 6 treatment without you having to worry about actually being on Page 6, said a spokesperson for Bartlebys. Its fun, and people feel elevated by the experience. Then, you get a cool chronicle of your event as a memento.
Bartelbys provides a Live Interview & Event Hosting service where a reporter interviews guests at an event such as a movie premier. The reporter records promos and event recaps throughout the night. The content is ideal for marketing and development of a project. Their Journalist & Chronicle service delivers a scrapbook of the event that tells the story of the whole experience. The scrapbook is broken into multiple articles, complete with quotes and photos of the guests. It preserves the memories of the event.
