Residential Window Cleaning Washing Services Win Angieâs List Award

The popular exterior cleaning business Clean and Clear has been awarded the coveted Angieâs List Super Service honors for the high service standards and customer satisfaction achieved throughout the year by its window cleaning services delivered for residential and commercial properties in Twin Cities Metro.

More information is available athttp://cleanandclearmn.com.



Clean and Clear is an award-winning, family owned business in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an established reputation for providing leading residential or commercial window cleaning, gutter cleaning, roof and pressure washing or leaf/yard waste removal solutions with the most timely, affordable, friendly and client-centric service in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs.



The highly coveted yearly Super Service Awards is given by the renowned consumer review site AngieÂÂs List to honor and recognize the top service providers who maintained the highest standards of service in each market or category, based on the overall customer ratings and reviews attained throughout the year. Each year, less than 5% of the thousands of businesses who qualify earn the award.



More information on Clean and Clear, its award-winning commercial and residential window cleaning services or exterior roof, gutter and pressure washing solutions along with details on the highly coveted AngieÂÂs List Super Service Awards can be requested at 612-255-1803 or through the website link provided above along with details on Clean and ClearÂÂs full service area in Twin Cities Metro region or multiple customer reviews and testimonials.





The Clean and Clear team explains that ÂÂin our first year of business we worked with over 150 clients, received a 99% satisfaction rating and won Thumbtacks award for the top regional provider of exterior cleaning services. The clients and awards kept coming since then because we truly focus on superior work and excellent customer service. Our goal is to not only leave every aspect of a home in a better condition but also our clients in a better mood.ÂÂ





