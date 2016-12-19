The popular exterior cleaning business Clean and Clear has been awarded the coveted Angieâs List Super Service honors for the high service standards and customer satisfaction achieved throughout the year by its window cleaning services delivered for residential and commercial properties in Twin Cities Metro.
(firmenpresse) - The renowned exterior cleaning business Clean and Clear has been honored with the highly coveted AngieÂÂs List Super Service Award, which recognizes industry leading businesses which maintained the highest standard of service in their market throughout the year.
More information is available athttp://cleanandclearmn.com.
Clean and Clear is an award-winning, family owned business in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an established reputation for providing leading residential or commercial window cleaning, gutter cleaning, roof and pressure washing or leaf/yard waste removal solutions with the most timely, affordable, friendly and client-centric service in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs.
The highly popular exterior cleaning business has been honored with the AngieÂÂs List Super Service Award in the window cleaning category for the service standards and customer satisfaction levels achieved by its renowned interior and exterior window cleaning services delivered by experienced, dedicated professionals for any type of homes or properties in the Twin Cities Metro area.
The highly coveted yearly Super Service Awards is given by the renowned consumer review site AngieÂÂs List to honor and recognize the top service providers who maintained the highest standards of service in each market or category, based on the overall customer ratings and reviews attained throughout the year. Each year, less than 5% of the thousands of businesses who qualify earn the award.
More information on Clean and Clear, its award-winning commercial and residential window cleaning services or exterior roof, gutter and pressure washing solutions along with details on the highly coveted AngieÂÂs List Super Service Awards can be requested at 612-255-1803 or through the website link provided above along with details on Clean and ClearÂÂs full service area in Twin Cities Metro region or multiple customer reviews and testimonials.
The Clean and Clear team explains that ÂÂin our first year of business we worked with over 150 clients, received a 99% satisfaction rating and won Thumbtacks award for the top regional provider of exterior cleaning services. The clients and awards kept coming since then because we truly focus on superior work and excellent customer service. Our goal is to not only leave every aspect of a home in a better condition but also our clients in a better mood.ÂÂ
More information:
http://www.cleanandclearmn.com
Clean and Clear
http://www.cleanandclearmn.com
+16122551803
Date: 12/19/2016 - 05:03
Language: English
News-ID 513621
Character count: 2793
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Clean and Clear
Ansprechpartner: Keegan Couillard
Stadt: Saint Paul
Telefon: +16122551803
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 18/12/2016
Number of hits: 94
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.946
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|281
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.