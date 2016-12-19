Holiday Skin Care Gift Sets 24K Gold Salt Scrub Product Launched

A new range of luxurious 24K gold skin care and body kits have been launched by Gold Elements Cosmetics in time for the holidays. The collections use natural elements including 24K gold and black truffles in their formulas.

Gold Elements Cosmetics have launched a new range of 24K gold body and skin care kits. Just in time for the holiday gift buying season, these new collections use the natural elements such as 24K gold and black truffles to rejuvinate the skin.



Gold Elements Cosmetics strive for excellence and promise their customers a next level shopping experience when they shop online, or when they visit one of their 30 retail locations. The website explains that the world of Gold Elements is a place where the consumer can escape the everyday clutter and rejuvenate themselves.



For the holiday season they have curated a selection of kits and packages for either gift giving or for a person who wants to pamper themselves with Christmas around the corner. One of the special holiday packages is the Age Treatment Holiday Eye Kit. This kit contains the Gold Elements age treatment eye serum and the Gold Elements age treatment eye cream. The duo of eye products contain effective ingredients combined with trace elements of gold to moisturize the skin and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.



Another of Gold Elements Cosmetics holiday packages is the 24 Gold Holiday Scrub Kit, which comprises of the golden salt scrub, body butter and the intensive multi task facial cleanser. The cleanser is a mild foaming cleanser that exfoliates, conditions and rebalances the skin. The golden salt scrub uses salt crystals and oils to exfoliate and the body butter deeply moisturizes leaving the user with soft, smooth and hydrated skin.



A pampering session is also about the finer details, such as looking after the hands, which are sure to be on show at holiday parties. The Gold Elements Nail Kit contains everything needed to take care of hands and nails ensuring they look their best. The kit contains a stylish looking gold nail file and a buffing block to shape and shine the nails and it also contains a cuticle oil and a hand cream. The hand cream is a gentle, protective and smoothing cream that treats the hands and nails.





