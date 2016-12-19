Infor announces first education collaboration in ASEAN with Thailand's Dhurakij Pundit University

As part of Infor's Education Alliance Program, University will integrate Infor SunSystems Software into course programs

(firmenpresse) - BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/18/16 -- , a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced its collaboration with Thailand's Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) through the , an initiative that helps educational institutions develop their students' technological skillsets. The first of such Infor collaborations with an educational institution in ASEAN, DPU's EAP program is set to commence in January 2017 with approximately 100 Bachelor's degree students.

Launched globally in 2014, the Infor EAP provides partner institutions with free access to innovative technologies and learning platforms, and provides students hands-on industry experiences allowing them to gain a competitive edge when entering the workforce. As of 2016, the program has trained over 1,500 students and is growing across the region, with universities participating in China, South Korea and India. The EAP offerings include trainings on Infor's CloudSuite solution hosted on Amazon Web Services®, access to industry Centres of Excellence, certifications on Infor's leading industry software suites, opportunities for Infor Scholar internships, and participation in a Skills Marketplace designed to help students gain better employment and partnership opportunities in the tech industry.

As part of DPU's course programs, students will use Infor SunSystems software, which includes Infor SunSystems Financials and Infor BI Q&A. Infor SunSystems Financials is an integrated solution that combines flexible transaction processing applications with real-time analysis and extensive reporting. With Infor BI Q&A, a cloud ready solution with unparalleled data visualization functionality, you can turn information into insight and action -- all in real time. The collaboration with DPU also represents Infor's first SaaS deployment of the new Infor Cloud SunSystems Financials in APAC.

"Our partnership with Infor will help our students prepare for future employment. Likewise, businesses in Thailand will also benefit from Infor's initiatives in fostering a skilled workforce ready to face challenges in the 21st century, as Infor SunSystems is already widely used in more than 200 organizations across Thailand," said Dr. Pattanant Petchchedchoo, Dean, College of Innovative Business and Accountancy (CIBA), DPU.

Infor will also benefit from the partnership as the company recognizes top local talent in the tech industry, and helps to develop a pool of hire-ready graduates in the region.

"Infor has been a long-time supporter of the development of Thailand's technology sector. We are proud of Infor's collaboration with DPU and not only look forward to launching the program, but also providing our technology and know-how to help Thailand students and industries," said Helen Masters, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asia - ANZ & ASEAN, Infor. "We look forward to the expansion of the Infor EAP initiative across the ASEAN region."

Triforce Global Solutions Limited, a systems integrator and Infor Gold Certified Partner based in Thailand, will work closely with Infor and DPU under the Partners in Education (PiE) program, providing advice, guidance, and structure to conduct a successful rollout of the EAP initiative. Triforce will also serve as relationship managers and liaisons between Infor's Education Alliance Program and DPU.

"We are delighted to play a crucial role in making the Infor EAP and DPU initiative a reality," said Joan Lee, Executive Director, Triforce Group. "It will provide students with opportunities to learn about technology and its use in driving business innovation."

Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU), as a Thai private university has adopted the Thailand Model 4.0. This model was initiated by the current Thai government and employs innovation as a key driver. Therefore, DPU has created a new college called "CIBA" which comprises four major faculties, Business Administration, Accountancy, Economics, and the International College. CIBA is going to be a key driver with innovative management, like the Thailand Model 4.0, and involves collaboration with all faculties and programs to maximize resource usage. CIBA has implemented innovative teaching and learning following the Thai government's model 4.0 in which innovation is a key driver. CIBA has included innovations into our teaching and learning approaches in accounting systems, finance, marketing, human resource management, logistics, and many more. The drivers of business are innovation and technology such as Big Data or innovative solutions like FinTech to solve problems in the business sector. Real business case studies are integrated into CIBA teaching and learning. Our graduates will have new business DNA in creativity and are able to apply innovation to benefit the business sector and economy of their country.

With offices in Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Philippines, Triforce Global Solutions provides enterprise clients across Asia Pacific, a single source for business software, consultancy, and support for financials, operations and ERP solutions. Our aim is to deploy rapid and the best-in-class integrated solutions for our clients, wherever they are.

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit .

