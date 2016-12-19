New York Law Firm Stenger, Roberts, Davis & Diamond, LLP Reveals Recipient of Their Annual New York Hero Scholarship

Local student Abigail Calandra awarded based on superb essay and short video about a superhero who has influenced her education

(firmenpresse) - A New York girl's dream came true when she received this year's New York Hero Scholarship from the Law firm of Stenger, Roberts, Davis & Diamond, LLP. Local student Abigail Calandra is this year's winner of a scholarship that is sponsored every year by the law firm.



"I want to be a part of the publishing process of many stories that will change people's lives forever. I want to shape the world, and where better to start my journey than Binghamton University where I will be majoring in English? she said.



The $1,000 scholarship, known as the New York Hero Scholarship, is awarded to one lucky student every year.



The law firm of Stenger, Roberts, Davis & Diamond started their campaign for giving away this award at the beginning of this year. Their main motivation was their conviction in giving back to the community and teaching future generations about the importance of learning. The belief in learning and shaping young minds to pursue higher learning is one that they strongly uphold in their practice.



Not only are they strong advocates for good education and further learning, but the law firm is also dedicated in ensuring a conducive atmosphere for its clients and a tenacious protectiveness in their well-being.



Located in Dutchess County, Stenger, Roberts, Davis & Diamond offer free consultations and take pride in their ability to tackle a wide variety of cases in many areas of law.



For general questions or additional information, please write tdavis(at)srddlaw.com



Contact:

Deidra Drews

Company: Stenger, Roberts, Davis & Diamond, LLP

Address: 1136 Route 9, Suite 2, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Phone: 845-298-2000

Email: tdavis(at)srddlaw.com

Website: http://srddlaw.com/





More information:

http://srddlaw.com



