Advancements in Flip-Chip Technologies projected to drive market growth in coming years

Report studies the global Flip-Chip Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Flip-Chip Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

IT Industry Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 19, 2016: The Flip-Chip technology market is presently experiencing a high growth owing to the advancement in copper pillar & micro bumping metallurgy and its extended use in consumer electronic products & mobile phones, states a new report added to the Market Research Hubs vast repository. The report is entitled as Flip-Chip Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021. The report researches the Flip-Chip Technologies development status and forecast in some of the key regions, such as United States, EU, China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.



Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=882527



In the introductory section, the flip-chip technologies report incorporates analysis of classifications, applications market segmentation and industry chain structure. Semiconductor devices like integrated circuits (ICs) are connected to external circuit board using flip-chip technology by means of solder bumps deposited onto chip pads. Traditionally, devices are connected from substrates or other active mechanisms using wire bonds. More specifically, flip-chip is directly attached to a board, substrate or carrier by various conductive methods called bumping.



The flip-chip market is a technology-driven market. Today, manufacturers are focusing on developing new technologies for the bumping process, which in turn is increasing the demand for raw materials required for manufacturing. This leads a scope of excessive growth in this industry for raw material suppliers. It also has advantages over other packaging methods, such as reliability, size, flexibility, performance and cost that help in driving the growth of the flip-chip market. The market is also boosting by availability of flip-chip raw materials, equipment and services.



Through the geographical analysis, the report observes that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the dominant market for flip chip technology market which is followed by North America and Europe. Countries like India and China are major manufacturing hubs and are anticipated to provide abundant opportunities for the growth of the flip chip technologies.





Further, the report segments the market by the types and applications. On the basis of type, the market covers:



Copper (Cu) pillar

Tin-lead (Sn-Pb) eutectic solder

Gold stud + plated solder

Lead (Pb)-free solder

On the basis of applications, it covers:



Automotive

Consumer electronics

Industrial sector

Telecommunication

Medical devices

Military & aerospace and others.

Currently, Consumer electronics market holds the largest share in the market. It is well known that, smartphones & tablets have the highest adoption among all the consumer electronic devices, owing to their small form factor and better performance to operate at a higher bandwidth, at a comparatively lower cost. The automotive market is expected to grow at a second-highest CAGR rate, projecting the flip chip technology market further.



Browse Full Report with TOC - http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/united-states-eu-japan-china-india-and-southeast-asia-flip-chip-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021-report.html



Major players profiled in the report include, Intel, TSMC, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, ASE group, Amkor Technology, Powertech Technology, STATS ChipPAC, UMC, STMicroelectronics, SPIL and JCET.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/united-states-eu-japan-china-india-and-southeast-asia-flip-chip-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

Requests:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

PressContact / Agency:

Mark Hub

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Date: 12/19/2016 - 06:22

Language: English

News-ID 513628

Character count: 3777

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 15186212074



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19.12.2016



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease