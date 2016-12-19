Frank Ellis Reveals How Small Businesses Can Manage Payroll Online

In a new Maxmoneyzone.org article, the QuickBooks consultant explains how a small business owner can set up and manage online payroll while saving themselves from doing extra work.

(firmenpresse) - Frank Ellis has recently published a Maxmoneyzone.org article that lays out the steps for setting up and managing a small business payroll online. From creating an Employment ID Number to finding Business ID numbers from state and local governments, the author explains how to find the proper information without hassle. A video demo follows and explains Intuits online small business payroll tools.



The article continues with an explanation of Form W4 that an employee must fill out to include their withholdings of federal tax. It also includes withholdings for Medicare taxes, social security, and unemployment. An efficient payroll system is critical no matter how many people are employed, the author says. As the article states, its also important to stay compliant with federal, state, and local regulations regarding payroll , not to mention avoid Internal Revenue Service penalties.



Ellis next discusses the importance of choosing a pay period for employees, if its not already determined by the state. He also notes business must figure out how to manage paid time off, overtime pay, and how to track working hours. Other points include deducting amounts for health care plans and also retirement accounts so the payroll system is as accurate as possible



Once the payroll system is established, the small business can then start using it. The author also suggests working with small business payroll companies. QuickBooks is one that is mentioned and Ellis also provides a link to its online payroll trial periods to help readers get started.



To learn more about how a small business can manage payroll online, and find tools to make this easier, go to http://maxmoneyzone.org/managing-setting-payroll-online-small-business/



About Frank Ellis



Frank Ellis is a small business QuickBooks expert and published author. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Major in Accounting and has worked for various high profile accounting firms, to include KPMG in the Cayman Islands. He has written accounting, tax and finance related articles for over 10 years and has published over 800 articles on the Internet.





Contact:

Frank Ellis, MBA

Maximum Money Zone, LLC.

Address: 123 Napa Ridge Way, Naples, FL 34119

Phone: 239-290-6875

Website: http://maxmoneyzone.org/





More information:

http://maxmoneyzone.org



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 07:34

Language: English

News-ID 513630

Character count: 2600

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Maximum Money Zone, LLC.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease