Clariant AG: Clariant signs new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility Agreement
Muttenz, December 19, 2016 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,
today announced the signing of a new CHF 500 million five-year multi-currency
Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with two one-year extension options.
The unsecured RCF has been structured as a club deal and contains an accordion
option to increase the facility up to CHF 600 million. The syndicate consists of
a key relationship bank group comprising Citigroup Global Markets Limited
(Coordinator), The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., BNP Paribas (SUISSE) SA,
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, Credit Suisse (Switzerland)
Ltd., Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale,
LBBW Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, SEB AG and UBS Switzerland AG as mandated
lead arrangers and bookrunners.
The RCF is structured as a "back-stop" facility for rating purposes to maintain
Clariant's liquidity headroom. The RCF works as a safeguard and allows more
efficient cash usage implying a reduction of financing costs of around CHF 3
million per annum.
Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45
jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens Steven Massheder
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 68 58
thijs.bouwens(at)clariant.com steven.massheder(at)clariant.com
