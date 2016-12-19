Clariant AG: Clariant signs new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility Agreement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Clariant AG /

Clariant AG: Clariant signs new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility Agreement

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Muttenz, December 19, 2016 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,

today announced the signing of a new CHF 500 million five-year multi-currency

Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with two one-year extension options.



The unsecured RCF has been structured as a club deal and contains an accordion

option to increase the facility up to CHF 600 million. The syndicate consists of

a key relationship bank group comprising Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(Coordinator), The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., BNP Paribas (SUISSE) SA,

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, Credit Suisse (Switzerland)

Ltd., Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale,

LBBW Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, SEB AG and UBS Switzerland AG as mandated

lead arrangers and bookrunners.



The RCF is structured as a "back-stop" facility for rating purposes to maintain

Clariant's liquidity headroom. The RCF works as a safeguard and allows more

efficient cash usage implying a reduction of financing costs of around CHF 3

million per annum.



Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations





Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45

jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens Steven Massheder



Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 68 58

thijs.bouwens(at)clariant.com steven.massheder(at)clariant.com





Media Release:

http://hugin.info/100166/R/2066151/775643.pdf









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Clariant AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.clariant.com



PressRelease by

Clariant AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 513635

Character count: 2444

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Clariant AG

Stadt: Muttenz 1





Number of hits: 84



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease