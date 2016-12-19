       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Odin Brands, Inc Announces Special Offers for Wine Chiller and Memory Foam Pillow

Odin Brands, maker of high-quality consumer products, announced today that it is offering a special discount on two of its most popular items from now until the end of the year.

(firmenpresse) - Odin Brands, maker of high-quality consumer products, announced today that it is offering a special discount on two of its most popular items from now until the end of the year. Odin Brands is making available discount coupons for its Wine Chiller: Le Cool Stick and its Cool Dreamz Gel Memory Foam Pillow with Neck Support

Weve had such amazing feedback on both of these products, we wanted to help make them even more affordable as gifts during the holiday season, said a spokesperson for the Odin Brands. Who doesnt want to drink good wine and sleep well?

The coupon code NLPMY7MK gets the buyer a 20% each on Wine Chiller: Le Cool Stick when purchasing two or more products. The code E6R4UBIR Description save 15% on Cool Dreamz Gel Memory Foam Pillow with Neck Support.

Media Contact:
Bob Odins
Company: Odin Brands, Inc
Address: 3845 Riverside Drive, Orlando, FL
Phone: +1 212-262-1103
Email: Orders(at)OdinBrands.net
Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00K31QXAM



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00K31QXAM



odin-brands, wine-chiller-le-cool-stick, dreamz-gel-memory-foam-pillow,



audreyarlisss
Firma: Odin Brands, Inc

