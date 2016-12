Odin Brands, Inc Announces Special Offers for Wine Chiller and Memory Foam Pillow

(firmenpresse) - Odin Brands, maker of high-quality consumer products, announced today that it is offering a special discount on two of its most popular items from now until the end of the year. Odin Brands is making available discount coupons for its Wine Chiller: Le Cool Stick and its Cool Dreamz Gel Memory Foam Pillow with Neck Support



“We’ve had such amazing feedback on both of these products, we wanted to help make them even more affordable as gifts during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson for the Odin Brands. “Who doesn’t want to drink good wine and sleep well?”



The coupon code NLPMY7MK gets the buyer a 20% each on Wine Chiller: Le Cool Stick when purchasing two or more products. The code E6R4UBIR Description save 15% on Cool Dreamz Gel Memory Foam Pillow with Neck Support.



Media Contact:

Bob Odins

Company: Odin Brands, Inc

Address: 3845 Riverside Drive, Orlando, FL

Phone: +1 212-262-1103

Email: Orders(at)OdinBrands.net

Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00K31QXAM





