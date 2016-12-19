Centurion Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Pursuant to Initial Resource Estimate for the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Project



Vancouver, B.C., December 16, 2016. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, or the Company) is pleased to announce that further to its Oct 31, 2016 news release, it has filed a Technical Report related to an initial resource estimate for its Ana Sofia agricultural-gypsum project located in Santiago Del Estero, Argentina. The resource estimate is based on exploration and test-pitting work that focused on two near-surface gypsum layers located within one of the projects mining concessions and surrounding exploration permit area. The 2 gypsum layers represent an inferred resource of 1.47 million tonnes averaging 94.1% gypsum, using an 85% cut-off grade that is the minimum required gypsum content for agricultural, commercial-quality gypsum products in Argentina. The Technical report is available at www.sedar.com, and on the Companys website at www.centurionminerals.com .



The Ana Sofia Technical Report has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 and the resource estimate has been calculated using the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines dated November 23rd, 2003 and CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves dated May 10th, 2014. Mr. Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Principal and Consultant with APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, was retained as a consultant to Centurion and is co-author of the report. He previously authored the initial technical report on the Property.



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol., who is the Companys Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of agri-mineral and precious mineral projects.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-This news release contains forward looking statements concerning future operations of Centurion Minerals Ltd. (the Company). All forward looking statements concerning the Companys future plans and operations, including managements assessment of the Companys project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Companys control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.



Such statements include, among others: possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents and other risks of the mining industry; delays and other risks related to construction activities and operations; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals of operations; the ability of the Company and other relevant parties to satisfy regulatory requirements; the availability of financing for proposed transactions, programs and working capital requirements on reasonable terms; the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. It is important to note that the information provided in this news release is preliminary in nature. There is no certainty that a potential mine will be realized. A mine production decision that is not based on a feasibility study demonstrating economic and technical viability does not provide adequate disclosure of the increased uncertainty and specific risks of failure associated with such a production decision.







