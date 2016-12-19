Holiday meets Nature's Green

The largest sports arena with more than 50 sports and the largest golf course of Turkey with 45-holes, exquisite accommodation and the deep affinity to nature combined with offers for holistic well-being  with its holiday concept, focusing more and more on sustainability, Gloria Hotels & Resorts in Belek, Turkey want to set a new trend with their 5-star facilities in matters of environmental awareness among Turkish hoteliers.

Gloria Hotels & Resorts in Belek, only 30 kilometres from international airport Antalya, are deeply connected to nature. With their three 5-star hotels, the Gloria Golf Club and the Gloria Sports Arena corporate social responsibility is of utmost priority for the hotel group.



With their campaign Gloria´s Habitat  For our Future the hotel group wants to make guests aware of the habitat they spend their holidays in and boost their knowledge about the diverse natural elements. Thus all products and services are newly defined and matched to the Habitat concept. For example all printing materials are certified either to FSC standards or are produced from recycled paper, giveaways for trade fairs or promotional gifts are also made of natural resources such as the acclaimed Gloria beach- or sports bag, manufactured by housewives.



Some of the most valuable natural treasures at the Turkish Riviera are the animals of the region, being also protected and supported by Gloria: e.g. the endangered Caretta Caretta sea turtle that can nest near Gloria without interference, or the numerous bird species, that are introduced through information boards throughout the premises  e.g. the Little Stint or the Ruddy Shelduck. Moreover Gloria maintains a zoo with more than 500 animals, to give young and old guests an understanding of those animal friends. Further features include an own market garden as well as a fire brigade to prevent wildfire risks in the surroundings. In the own garden organic fruit and vegetables are grown for the most delicious dishes in the hotels.



Special attention is placed on optimized energy use via control systems for lightning, heating and cooling, the utilization of solar energy and natural gasoline, ozone-based cleaning supplies or proper waste separation and disposal. Furthermore the hotel group has its own laboratory for food hygiene and bacteriology. From food analysis to controlling the pools, lakes and the material as well as the employees, every detail is taken care of.





This year also the Gloria Sports Arena, which was opened in 2015 as the largest sports facility of the country, gained special recognition: The facility is the first building of the country being awarded with the LEED-Gold Certificate. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a system for classifying ecological constructions, which was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in 1998. It defines a number of standards for eco-friendly, resource-saving and sustainable construction.



One of the newest projects is the own viticulture to support local producers. A limited edition of the Gloria Wines grows in the so-called Yanik Ülke, known as the burned land due to its young volcanos. This exclusive edition will be presented to the guests on the occasion of 20 years Gloria in 2017.



Furthermore the Özaltın family, owner of the Gloria Hotels & Resorts, supports several educational institutions, such as building of lecture halls and primary schools in diverse Turkish cities. Through training and employment opportunities Gloria also offers people with down-syndrome the chance to be integrated into daily life.



Gloria Hotels & Resorts impress with an exquisite selection of their accommodation facilities. Already the number of standard rooms in all three hotels  ranging from 144 to 293  clearly shows, that importance to mass is not attached. The offer is complemented with fine suites and villas, leaving nothing to be desired. While families feel happy in the Gloria Golf Resort due to the comprehensive offer for children, nature-loving couples are fascinated by the Gloria Verde Resort, which was built around nature. Also the Gloria Serenity Resorts stands out with its Feng-Shui style and the 100 hotel rooms of the Gloria Sports Arena all have a view onto the stadium.





