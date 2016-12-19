ICT investment trends in telco/service providers, patterns through to the end of 2016

Telco sector is the epicenter of growth for virtually every industry across the globe, making telco/service providers continuously look for innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge and retain customers. The survey shows that telco/service providers are planning to increase their ICT investments in 2016, compared to 2015.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 19, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new research study on ICT Investment Trends In Telco. This report presents the findings from a survey of 157 telco/service providers regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how telco/service providers currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting. The report illustrates the core technologies that banks are investing in, including business intelligence, IoT, green IT & virtualization and cloud computing.



The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by telco/service providers. Through Kables survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to telco/service providers. The report focuses on telco/service providers ICT expenditure trends for specific technology areas and technologies, identifying the top three IT projects, and understanding the business challenges faced by organizations.



The rise in the use of wireless technologies in the context of stiff competition within the telecoms industry is driving telcos to explore and invest in emerging technologies such as network functions, virtualization, data centers, and virtual private cloud, among others . The telecom industry is striving to remain competitive by adopting the latest and upcoming developments in telecommunications, and modifying products and services to meet the demands of users.



Find updated market trends, and forecasts about Business Services & Administration industry Market research zone presents ICT investment trends in telco/service providers ; Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2016 report contains an in-depth analysis, industry segmentation, development, target markets, statistics and figures.





ICT investment trends in telco/service providers (telcos) presents the findings from a survey of 145 telcos regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how telcos currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting. Pertaining to investments in the core areas of ICT expenditure, including hardware, software, and IT services, the survey reveals that respondents are increasing their investments in network and communications equipment, servers, and security.



The report illustrates the core technologies telcos are investing in, including security products, green IT and virtualization, and mobility. Understand the approach adopted by telcos to purchase technology and get a better insight into ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to telcos.





