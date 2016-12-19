New Guide guide on 'Antifouling Your Boat' released published

For boat owners struggling with how to apply antifouling paint to their boats, hope is on the horizon. Jones Boatyard, a seller of boats based near St Ives in Cambridgeshire, has just released its new guide on Antifouling Your Boat.

According to the guide, most glass fibre boats need to be lifted out of the water on an annual basis and a new layer of antifouling paint applied. The new paint is essential for preventing biological growth from attaching to and degrading fibreglass over time. The paint is designed to be a hostile environment for marine life discouraging their growth, but its not meant to last forever. Part of the design of the paint involves periodically shedding as a strategy to prevent various creatures and contaminants from clinging to the structure. This regular peeling off means that it is essential that boat owners reapply their antifoul paint once a year to make sure that their boats remain in good condition.



The Antifouling Your Boat Guide



The Jones Boatyard guide goes into significant detail about how to remove old antifoul paint, how to apply new paint, and how to keep boat owners safe in the process. Antifoul paint is deliberately toxic, and as such, boat owners need to take necessary safety precautions to protect themselves. The guide recommends owner wear protection, including goggles, masks and gloves when working with antifoul paint.



The first section of the guide details how to prepare boats for antifouling. When Jones Boatyard carries out antifouling, they always pressure wash the hull first to remove all of the old paint and debris. The company says that doing this is a good idea, since the hull hasnt had a chance to dry out and harden. Once pressure washing is complete, theres little more that needs to be done to prepare for painting, other than sanding down.



The guide then goes on to detail how to completely remove old antifouling paint. The company warns that if not done correctly, the process can be a long and messy one. Readers of the guide will learn about tried and tested methods for removing paint, trusted throughout the industry. The guide also details some of the precautions boat owners need to take before applying new antifouling paint. The application of antifouling paint should be uniform. But, as the guide warns, even with the best preparation, a careful approach is still required. Readers will learn which gauge of sandpaper they should use on their hull as well as which type of pressure washer is most appropriate for their situation.





A Guide To Antifouling Paints



Finally, the guide goes into significant detail on how to choose antifouling paints. According to Jones Boatyad, there are over ten varieties of antifouling paint out on the market right now, and they each have different applications based the type of boat hull, substrate and water composition.



Jones Boatyard was established in 1946 and offer moorings, general chandlery and boats for sale. You can find out what the company has to offer on its website.



