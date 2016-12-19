CBS Engages Entertainment Tonight Viewers With New App in New Partnership With Mobovivo



(firmenpresse) - CBS ENGAGES ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT VIEWERS WITH NEW APP IN NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MOBOVIVO



Calgary, Alberta - December 19, 2016 - ePlay Digital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:EPY) - ePlay Digitals subsidiary acquisition in process, Mobovivo announces it has reached an agreement with CBS to work in partnership with Entertainment Tonight (ET) to create an app that brings entertainment news and videos to ET fans around the world. The new ET app is scheduled to be released soon. CBS engaged with Mobovivo, an award winning sports and entertainment engagement platform, to help bring the new app to its customers. The app will be available initially for use with Apple smartphones.



ET is an iconic entertainment brand and its fans deserve an app that delivers up-to-the-minute entertainment news" says Trevor Doerksen, ePlay CEO and Mobovivo Founder. "And of course allows readers and viewers to share on social media. The adoption of our technologies by large scale business is indicative of our leadership role in audience engagement.



About Mobovivo

Mobovivo is an award-winning software company that offers a white label interactive video and content marketing platform to engage audiences. Mobovivos innovative solutions integrate TV, VOD, sports, content marketing, interactivity, and social media to create powerful multi-platform destinations and campaigns for brands. Mobovivo technology solutions engage audiences in seven languages and in 18 countries. Customers and target audiences include: the Academy Awards, FIFA World Cup, AXS TV, NFL, NBA, AXN, Time Warner Cable, Los Angeles Lakers, Sportsnet, Fiat, Ford, Samsung, Grolsch, Sony Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter, CPAC, Alliance Films, Globo TV, ESPN, and Intel.



Further Information



Further details are available under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Companys profile on the CSEs website at www.thecse.com



For further information please contact:





Trevor Doerksen, CEO, and Director

Telephone: (403) 775-9475

E-mail: info(at)eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041



Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forwardlooking statements and information relating to third party research and analysis, and the Company's corporate strategy. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forwardlooking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct, and management can neither agree or disagree on specific conclusions contained in the research report.



Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions to further the Company's growth as well as risks associated with the Company's ability to commercialize the digital sports sectors in general such as operational risks in development, research and regulatory delays or changes in plans with respect to research projects or capital expenditures; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund operations of subsidiaries acquired; the uncertainty of the market; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; marketing and commercialization; loss of markets; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of any technologies acquired and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.



The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





PressRelease by

ePlay Digital Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 12/19/2016 - 10:06

Language: English

News-ID 513650

Character count: 5709

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ePlay Digital Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease