SJH implements a new 'Stock Alert' system

Plant and machinery sales company SJH-All Plant Group Ltd has recently implemented a new feature on its website that enables customers to get alerts when the company has new stock available.

SJH are used plant machinery specialists, stocking a wide variety of top-branded used plant and equipment. Currently, the company offers the UKs largest range of used plant equipment, giving customers the opportunity to view and buy exactly what they need, on-site, with immediate transportation available.



SJH receive new deliveries on a daily basis, meaning that they constantly get new equipment delivered to their depot. Now the company wants to leverage this aspect of its business to provide customers with more value via the stock alert system on its website, http://www.sjhallplant.com



SJH-All Plant Group Ltd - Experts In Plant Machinery



SJH is not just a reseller of used construction and plant equipment. The company is a specialist in the field of plant machinery in its own right. As such, it is happy to help its customers find the right equipment for whatever job they need. SJH also provides ongoing support to customers through its own in-house workshops and paint shops.



The company takes its customer obligations seriously and understands the needs and concerns of busy plant operators and construction managers. The firm, therefore, prides itself on its ability to offer the plant equipment that its customers are looking for, in the best condition possible, and at the best price.



Use Plant Machinery Stock List



Besides providing customers with alerts directly to their inbox, SJH also allows customers to search for the equipment they need via the search tool on their website. Visitors can search the stock list by category of machinery, make, weight range, year range, and price range. The company sells many different varieties of used machinery, including lorries, loading shovels, forklifts, excavators, forestry equipment and cranes. It also sells dozens of different makes. For prospective purchasers who want to keep track of the companys entire stock list, theres an option to download the entire stock PDF and print it out.





For those who dont want to buy equipment outright, SJH also offers customers the opportunity to hire equipment. Right now, customers can hire everything from unused Komatsu cranes to demolition shears.



Industries



SJH-All Plant Group Ltd currently offers customers the largest range of heavy plant and machinery in the UK. They assist a wide range of different industries across the UK, including landscaping, farming, forestry, earthmoving, road building construction and demolition.



You can sign up to the companys new stock alert system on their website, as well as browse their stock list. You can also fill in their wanted form to let them know if you're looking for a specific item.



