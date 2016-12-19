Developments in SOA Applications Middleware Market Expected to Boost its Sales by 2021

Global SOA Applications Middleware Sales Market at $3.987 billion, forecast to reach $4.436 billion by 2020. Instead significant growth was achieved because more frameworks are needed to build cloud computing and more infrastructure is needed in the data center to interconnect applications using middleware. Systems that were not classified as SOA are now reclassified as SOA.

A new report has been added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as Global SOA Applications Middleware Sales Market Report 2016. This report basically offers market forecast and analysis on the SOA applications in the global market along with precise information on its sales, price, revenue and market share in the key regions of United States, China, Europe and Japan. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the SOA systems provide the base for cloud computing.



It has been observed that SOA has evolved over the past few of years. The report starts with an overview of the service-oriented architecture along with its classification and applications. It's a software architecture framework style of developing software applications that will have loose coupling between its components so that we can reuse them. Thus, it's a new way of building applications. SOA represents a dramatic change in the relationship between business and IT. In the SOA environment, application's business logic or individual functions can be exposed as web services to internal and even external usage.



At present, SOA is positioned to provide application middleware. Applications middleware markets come together to make information technology distribution a utility using SOA to transport code modules from one application to another. Services can be launched from applications as web services or internal enterprise network services to provide middleware for applications. Further, the research studies that in an organizations application development team, the application portfolio needs to be managed using SOA. This technology is generally managed on an application by application basis. SOA is a major component of that application management piece.



The market is further segmented on the basis of regions, types and application. It has been observed by the study that applications middleware i.e. based on SOA approach, has the potential to dramatically increase automated process between partners. In this case, SOA can simplify the way companies communicate with partners and customers. The demand for SOA has increased because it can also help businesses to grow quickly & effectively as per changing marketing conditions. Moreover, key players are also highlighted which includes the following names:





Oracle

IBM

Tibco

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Fiorano

Fujitsu

RedHat

Software AG



Currently, IBM is the market leader in SOA application middleware with 75% market share. A detailed overview of these leading players along with manufacturing base and competitors is also presented in the report.





