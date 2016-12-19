       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Launch of new Interior Design and Furniture Online Magazine: The Idealist

Launching today, The Idealist is a new digital magazine dedicated to hunting out the best in design and modern furniture for UK readers ambitious to change up their homes.

Features

The first issue includes:

Features

The first issue includes:

- Interviews with industry leaders Charlie Marshall, founder of Loaf, Dan Wade, MD of Feather & Black
- Interviews with leading design stores Future and Found and Utility
- Shopping tours of Liverpool, Oxford, Islington, Paris, Madrid, Chester, Norwich
- Boutique travel in Porto, the Languedoc, Stockholm
- House and interior design tours in Notting Hill, Kensington, Essex, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Guildford
- Online shopping ideas guides by room, theme, colour with brands including Tom Dixon, Heals, Loaf, Feather & Black, John Lewis, Multiyork, Habitat, Made, Verner Panton, Vitra, Ikea, Eames, George Nelson

Reach

Since the soft launch on xx December, The Idealist site has already seen over 45,000 visits and a Facebook posts reach of over 42,000 and we project xxyy visits before Christmas.

About The Idealist Publications

As people who are passionate about good design, the team at The Idealist is made up of a team of writers, photographers and designers from all around the world, including the UK (London, Oxford, Chester, rural Essex, the Isle-of-Wight), USA (Boston), Sweden (Stockholm), Australia (Melbourne) with a passion for interior design, furniture, travel and shopping. They love hunting out unique finds to make our homes happier places. The Editor, Stephen Bradley, has worked in lifestyle, non-fiction and digital publishing for over 20 years and combines a love of midcentury furniture with a passion for colour and great design.

Contact
Press and Advertising  press(at)theidealist.com
Article Proposals and Ideas  stephen(at)theidealist.com
Phone: 020 8144 7459
Website: https://www.theidealist.com



http://https://www.theidealist.com



