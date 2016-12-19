Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. outlines Mission Statement for PSP Homecare in Multi-Billion Dollar Durable Medical Equipment Industry

(firmenpresse) - RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, is pleased to provide this discussion regarding its current mission statement and business focus.

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, thirty-seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles, PSP Homecare provides durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment and all associated soft goods.

Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sales of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others. PSP Homecare has very limited dealings with non-insured cash patients.

Michelle Rico, CEO and President of PSP, commented, "PSP Homecare was founded in 2001 under two key principles which our staff still lives by to this day; to provide our clients with the best variety of mobility equipment and accessories available to give them a higher level of service and support. We offer a comprehensive collection of mobility equipment including wheelchairs, power chairs and scooters; all designed to give you increased mobility and the freedom to go wherever you choose. PSP Homecare wants to make your life is easier; you have our word on it."

"I look forward to working with our very capable team to rapidly advance our business 2017 by growing our product and services portfolio, launching several new marketing programs, expanding our network of private providers, and opening in new strategic locations around the country."

Additional information regarding PSP Homecare can be found at .

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. files reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR and anticipates continuing to file such reports. The Company's filings can be viewed at .

This Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

